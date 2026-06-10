3 Toby Keith Songwriting Gems That Aren’t “Red Solo Cup”

If you know Toby Keith for his song “Red Solo Cup”, it’s easy to think about him as the guy who sings about filling up beers. But in addition to his undisputed ability to craft a party anthem, Keith actually had quite the talent for songwriting. Here are some of the most well-written Toby Keith songs that prove he could do both.

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“Should’ve Been A Cowboy”

This song was actually a solo write by Keith, inspired by a personal experience.

While out at a bar, the singer had made a new friend named John. This 25-year-old girl was dancing on the floor, and John tried to make a move on her. Apparently, she rejected him and started dancing with a “young cowboy” a little bit later.

“Everybody was making fun of him,” Keith explained to Billboard. “And one of the guys said, ‘John, I guess you should have been a cowboy.’”

“As Good As I Once Was”

This clever song about aging was written by Keith and songwriter Scotty Emerick. The real magic happens when you get to the end of the chorus, when Keith puts a smart spin on a commonly used phrase.

I ain’t as good as I once was

I got a few years on me now

But there was a time, back in my prime

When I could really lay it down

If you need some love tonight

Then I might have just enough

I ain’t as good as I once was, but I’m as good once

As I ever was.

Rolling Stone even called this song Keith’s “Piano Man” in 2024, and honestly, it’s hard to disagree with that statement.

“Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)”

Written after the 9/11 attacks, this song was written by Keith from his father’s perspective. Keith assumed that, since his dad was an army veteran, he would want the US to fight back after going through that kind of tragedy.

There were definitely mixed opinions on this one when it came out, especially because of the way it portrayed Americans with certain lines. However, as Keith told CBS in 2003, he was okay with a little controversy.

“You know, until I became very successful, I didn’t get these hits,” he explained. “So the higher you fly, the bigger targets you make. And I can take that. And I’ll be there every time. If you, if they need me to respond, I’ll be that guy because I’m not gonna lay down. And I’m not gonna shut up.”

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