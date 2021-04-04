Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Loren Israel

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Loren Israel over Zoom video!

Music industry veteran Loren Israel is well-known in industry circles as a record producer, A&R executive/consultant, and songwriting teacher. Over the years his instincts for finding and developing new talent has helped introduce bands like Jimmy Eat World, Plain White T’s, Neon Trees, and most recently, The Unlikely Candidates to the world.

For over fifteen years, Loren worked in the Artist and Repertoire department of Capitol Records where he worked with Coldplay, Less Than Jake and Jimmy Eat World, whose multi-platinum Dreamworks album, Bleed American he helped spearhead.

In 2001, Loren began working with unsigned artists in an effort to foster emerging talent and help them navigate and access the enigmatic music industry. In this capacity, he discovered, developed, and managed the Plain White T’s and executive produced “Hey There Delilah”, which topped music charts in fourteen countries. With his expert guidance, Loren also developed Neon Trees, whose debut singles “Animal” and “Everybody Talks” were triple-platinum number one hits.

Loren believes that making great music is both a craft and a war. A very fun war! He believes that hit songwriting is about making choices. Through his technique, Loren directs his clients to make the necessary choices to fully develop their artistry. Many of Loren’s clients who have adopted Loren’s unique approach to music have gone on to achieve success.

