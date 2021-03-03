Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing LZ7 over Zoom video!

From the start, LZ7 has kept a relevance and honesty about their music, which comes from a heart that sees the best in young people. The band draw on experiences from their own lives which give the listener a deeper perspective of where they come from, what they are all about and where they are heading with their music. As always, Lindz is at the front of LZ7. The band includes many faces so you might see a different set of our family at each show. LZ7 is on a quest to perpetuate music that bypasses the intellect and speaks straight to the soul. With their infectious melodies, huge drops and back-to-back anthems, LZ7 knows how to rock a crowd. And rock the crowd is just what they did are their 2019 album ‘These Are The Days’, featuring favorites like “G.O.A.T”, “Breakthrough, in addition to “Legends”.

At the end of 2020 LZ7 premiered the music video for new single “Won’t Run Out” with EDM.com, this followed a slew of successful singles LZ7 has released since the COVID-19 pandemic started back in March, which started out with the fan filmed self-isolation video for “Peace & Love” that premiered with Hollywood Life. In addition, to LZ7’s most recent release “Sound Of The Weekend” filmed in the French Alps.

