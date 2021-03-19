Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Merci over Zoom video!

D.C. alternative quintet Merci released their brand-new single “Haunt Me” via Rise Records!

A follow-up to the band’s 2020 debut single “Foolish Me,” “Haunt Me” expands on the band’s indie-pop sound and is paired with a haunting video inspired by the Eggers’ brothers psychological horror thriller hit The Lighthouse.

The song was born from a voice memo Colby had sent me, along with my time spent in New York City living next to a fortune teller. Like a lot of our songs, it was a blind expression of that moment in my life, it encapsulates a lot of the weird darkness and fun inherent in our music. – Merci’s Seth Coggeshall

For Fans of: The Band Camino, 1975, Bleachers, lovelytheband

About Merci:

Washington, DC’s Merci —Seth Coggeshall [vocals, guitar], Nick Jones [guitar], Colby Witko [vocals, keys], Justin Mason [bass], and Jack Dunigan [drums]—funnel dreamy nocturnal pop through the lens of dyed-in-the-wool rock underpinned by live instrumentation. Having woven themselves into the fabric of the DMV music scene, playing in various groups separately and together for years, the five members officially joined forces as Merci in 2018 and immediately began prepping for their debut album – due out 2021 via Rise Records.

