Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Mob Rich

We had the pleasure of interviewing Mob Rich over Zoom video!

As much as the alt-pop duo’s sound owes to the specific otherworldly chemistry shared by Los Angeles transplants Maxwell Joseph and Connor Pledger, the charming melancholy, adventurous soundscapes, and big hooks they conjure are built for everyone. MOB RICH makes intimate and bold music destined to build a broader community with kindred spirits. These are new anthems for the outcast.

The band’s full-length debut, Why No Why, is a collection of conversations in musical form, draped in an effervescent atmosphere. Careening between wry observations and sharply optimistic affirmations, MOB RICH demonstrates a commitment to artistic authenticity on the record, on the stage, and screens big and small. Straightforward hooks, with flourishes of grand theatricality, collide with existential themes and joyful whimsy.

As people and musicians, Connor and Maxwell examine humankind’s inherent need for belonging, the seemingly overwhelming obstacles of anxiety and depression, and feelings of ostracization and “otherness.” The confessional nature of MOB RICH’s songs, combined with darkly comedic self-awareness, is immersive and pure. Substream Magazine observed, “there’s both a carefree attitude and some serious life discussions peppered in.”

Emotional honesty and a keen sense of humor are vital pieces of the MOB RICH puzzle. The duo draws favorable comparisons to Tame Impala and early MGMT. A rhythmic punch like TØP and a swagger akin to Oasis intermingle in MOB RICH. They count Grandson, Broods, and Bishop Briggs among their collaborators and comrades. Already a staple of tastemaker playlists and radio formats with buzzing singles “Get High” and “Yoko Ono,” MOB RICH joined the Republic Records roster via the seasoned A&R maverick behind Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. Big bass and bigger drums are almost always part of the soundscape, with rich diversity built over the top of it.

It was inevitable that, given the bond forged by Maxwell and Connor, MOB RICH would explore duality. They’re optimistic that the comfort and confidence they’ve found in shared strengths and complementary differences will provoke and inspire. It’s a phenomenon they’ve already witnessed in their short career and hope to expand.

