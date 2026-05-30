3 Songs That Prove That the 1960s Were the Best Era for Cover Songs

The 1960s were really the best decade for cover songs. In fact, the majority of the following songs are 1960s covers of 1960s songs. These artists didn’t have to look back far to find a tune worthy of breathing new life into, and their covers rival the originals quite gloriously. Let’s take a look at a few killer cover songs from the 1960s, shall we?

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“All Along The Watchtower” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience (1968)

“All Along The Watchtower” was originally written and recorded by Bob Dylan in 1968, off his folk rock record John Wesley Harding. Jimi Hendrix’s version is quite different, a long step away from folk rock into full-blown shredding territory. Hendrix’s version was actually released mere weeks before Dylan was even able to drop his OG version. And over the years, it seems like more people associate the song with Hendrix over Dylan. No hate to the Bard, of course. Hendrix was just built differently.

“The House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals (1964)

When one thinks of “The House Of The Rising Sun”, one thinks of The Animals’ 1964 bluesy folk rock version of the song. That tune was a smash hit when it was released, peaking at No. 1 in the US, UK, and Canada. But it’s technically not an original song. “The House Of The Rising Sun” is actually an old traditional folk song that can be traced back to Appalachia around the 1930s. The Animals really brought it to the then-modern age quite beautifully.

“I Heard It Through The Grapevine” by Marvin Gaye (1968)

Marvin Gaye was the kind of singer who could cover any song and make it uniquely his own. In the case of “I Heard It Through The Grapevine”, some are split on whether or not they’d associate it with Gaye’s 1968 version from In The Groove or Gladys Knight & The Pips’ original 1967 version from Everybody Needs Love. Both versions of this entry on our list of 1960s cover songs are fantastic. Knight’s version has more of a Southern soul vibe, while Gaye’s version is dripping with psychedelia. Either way, both are very soulful, memorable songs.

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