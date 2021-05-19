Scotty McCreery Reveals You Time Tour Dates, Announces New Album

Scotty McCreery spent a lot of the pandemic planning out his tour for when the music world opened back up. That time has come and McCreery is announcing the launch of his 2021 You Time Tour.

“This last year I was glad to get more ‘you time’ with my wife Gabi than ever before, as well as a lot of ‘you time’ with some of my favorite songwriters via zoom as we created new songs for the upcoming album,” reflects McCreery in a statement. “And now that we’re able to tour again, I cannot wait to get back on the road and have some ‘you time’ with fans this summer. This song’s message and timing really hit home for me and I hope we keep a few things like the intention of the time we spent with others this last year as we look ahead. I, for one, will never take going to a show or playing music live for fans for granted after this last year without it.”

The new tour is named for McCreery’s new single “You Time,” released in September as the first single from his upcoming new album, due out this Fall.

In addition, McCreery will join pals Old Dominion as direct support on select dates of their Live from the Ballpark Tour.

“I’m excited to reunite with Old Dominion for their Live from the Ballpark Tour,” said McCreery, who last toured with the band in 2019. “These guys are not only amazing performers but great people, and this tour will be a blast. Plus, having been a pitcher on my high school baseball team, performing in these ball parks will be like coming home.”

Scotty McCreery You Time Tour Dates:

June 18 – Fresno, CA @ Boots in the Park Festival, Granite Park

^Direct Support to Chris Young (Opening Acts: Dylan Scott, Leaving Austin)



June 19 – Norco, CA @ Boots in the Park Festival, The Backyard at Silver Lakes Park

^Direct Support to Chris Young (Opening Acts: Dylan Scott, Tenille Townes, Leaving Austin)



June 27 – Anchorage, AK @ Backyard Country BBQ, Downtown Anchorage

July 9 – St. Louis, MO @ 92.3 WIL Boots & Bourbon Series, The Pageant

July 10 – Jacksonville, IL @ Morgan County Fair, Morgan Country Fairground



July 17 – Jackson, TN x Old Dominion Live from the Ballpark Tour

^Direct support for Old Dominion



Aug 7 – Laughlin, NV @ Edgewater Casino Resort

Aug 27 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

Aug 28 – Doswell, VA @ After Hours at the Meadow Event Park



Aug 29 – Glenmoore, PA @ Citadel Country Spirit USA Music Festival

^Support to Chris Young and Josh Turner; Opening Act: Lindsay Ell



Sept 9 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept 10 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus

Sept 11 – Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept 17 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live

Sept 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage



Sept 24 – Idaho Falls, ID x Old Dominion Live from the Ballpark Tour

^Direct support for Old Dominion



Oct 1 – Wichita, KS x Old Dominion Live from the Ballpark Tour

^Direct support for Old Dominion



Oct 2 – Omaha, NE x Old Dominion Live from the Ballpark Tour

^Direct support for Old Dominion



More 2021 tour dates to be added.

Photo by John Shearer