Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing NIVO over Zoom audio!

Most recent album—a collaboration project with EMPIRE artist SOBHHIÏ #1 hip-hop/rnb in Dubai—has charted on Apple Music R&B in almost 10 countries including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and El Salvador. The most successful single from the album, “worldwide,” has broken records on Middle East premier streaming service, Anghami (reaching the #1 spot on the app).

Upcoming single “Runnin It Up” is in collaboration with EMPIRE artist and fellow bay area artists Rexx Life Raj. With highly anticipated albums in both the Middle Eastern hip hop scene and US hip hop scene, things are heating up for NIVO in 2021.

