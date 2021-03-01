Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing The Dead Deads over Zoom video!

Nashville-based rock band The Dead Deads are cherry-picking everything good about grunge, hard rock, indie, classic metal and punk, and creating memorable and fun alternative music for rock fans across generations and genres. They are that “up-and-coming” band that touring artists have known and loved at first sight. They’ve been named by many of their own heroes including Paul Stanley and Eric Singer (KISS), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot), and Shaun Morgan (Seether) as one of the most refreshing new bands touring today, and they have conjured a wildly engaged fan club—The Dead Corps. With X’s painted over their eyes, the band and fans conjure a rebellious return to fun, freedom and true fandom.

McQueen on drums, Daisy on bass and Meta on guitar are a power trio with monster tone and raw rock energy. Heads bang as classic metal and grunge riffs are coaxed into pop hooks. Innocent child-like vocals are interrupted by screams and the occasional brutal growl, as finely crafted wordplay forces unexpected stops and odd time signatures into submission. The unexpected becomes the earworm.

The Dead Deads explore sounds from 90’s bands like The Pixies and Sonic Youth, to modern rock like Cage the Elephant and The Killers, all while keeping their grunge/punk rock roots. They name Failure, Bjork, Led Zeppelin, Blue Oyster Cult, NOFX, Pavement, Pink Floyd, Queen, Weezer, Helmet, Cream, Beck and The Pixies in amongst their hugely diverse list of influences.

In a relatively short time, the band has played 4 cruises, done over a dozen US tours, two Canadian tours, and enlisted thousands of faithful Dead Corps fans. Seether, Bush, Chevelle, Stone Sour, Halestorm, Skid Row, KISS, 10 Years, and many others have invited The Dead Deads on tours as support.

Notable past releases include both a live and a studio album, and 7″ split. The live album called The Dead Shall Dance, was recorded at The Cowan in Nashville, TN creating such buzz that Dead Corps flew in from all over the world to have their voices heard on the record which turned out to be the best example to date of the range, skill and growth of one of the touring world’s favorite rock bands. “Sketches and Animation” was released in early 2018. This double EP included five fully-produced bangers with Matt Mahaffey (sElf) on the controls, as well as stripped-down acoustic versions of the same songs produced by Brian Carter. Easter eggs for fans abound in this inventive sampler. The single “Ghosts” was added to Spotify’s New Rock playlist.

In October 2020, The band released their debut single, “In For Blood” from the forthcoming album, “Tell Your Girls It’s Alright”, which is slated for an April 2021 release. The single has received a ton of positive feedback from fans and critics alike plus 500k streams in 3 weeks. It even landed them on the cover of Spotify’s “New Noise” editorial playlist as well as 3 other editorial playlists (Fierce Femmes, All New Rock, Rock This). Apple Music included the single on their “Breaking Hard Rock” and “Breaking Rock” editorial playlists, as well as Amazon Music’s “Fresh Rock” and “Breakthrough Rock”.

