Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Valerie Broussard

Platinum-certified singer, songwriter and powerhouse vocalist Valerie Broussard has today released the official music video for her single “Iris,” a breathtaking rendition of the Goo Goo Dolls classic.

Inspired by a favorite lyric from the song, the video finds Valerie floating through the galaxy alone gazing down at the world below her.

“The Goo Goo Dolls music video for ‘Iris’ is the first I ever truly fell in love with,” Valerie shared. “When making my own video, I wanted to give an homage to theirs. In the original, Johnny is locked away in a tower, looking down upon the city below with various telescopes. I always felt like the concept made the lyrics, especially the line ‘and I don’t want the world to see me,’ hit home. In my video, I used the same idea, only I’m looking down on the world from a space station.”

“Iris” is the first official single off Valerie’s forthcoming debut EP Voyager due out this fall. It also marks the second time she’s crossed paths with The Goo Goo Dolls after singing on “Money, Fame & Fortune” off their latest album Miracle Pill.

About Valerie Broussard:

You can feel Valerie Broussard’s dynamic vocals and emotionally charged songwriting in massive smash collaborations, through hundreds of film, television, and video game placements, projected from some of the biggest stages in the world, and within her solo output. Garnering just north of half a billion total streams, her voice and pen power Kygo’s “Think About You” and “The Truth” as well as the 2019 League of Legends theme “Awaken” with Ray Chen. In May of this year, Valerie collaborated with ILLENIUM and Nurko on the track “Sideways,” which she wrote as an ode to a friend who was struggling with mental health during the pandemic. It debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Dance / Electronic Songs chart. Her music rings out on tentpole programming across NETFLIX, The CW, ABC, Prime Video, SyFy, HBO, and more. Meanwhile, her solo output has garnered praise from Refinery29, Ones To Watch, and many others.

On her debut EP Voyager [AWAL], she presents her own brand of cinematic space pop uplifted by otherworldly vocals, vivid lyrics, and expansive vision.

