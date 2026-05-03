4 Times a One-Hit Wonder From the 1960s Was Actually a Perfect Song

Obviously, the definition of a “perfect” song will vary from person to person. Each 1960s one-hit wonder on this list is certainly perfect to me. They might not be perfect to you. Or… one of your personal favorites might be found below. Let’s see if we have any common ground, shall we?

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“In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)” by Zager And Evans (1969)

Did this song by Zager And Evans actually predict the future? In a way, it did. This unique folk rock song from 1969 has been analyzed by many a music nerd (including me), and it boasts lyrics that seem to predict climate change, AI, and other interesting tidbits that came to be after 1969. Give the lyrics a read and come to your own conclusion. But, in the end, I added this song to our list because it’s a musically sound one-hit wonder with forward-thinking (and somewhat surreal) lyrics that you won’t find elsewhere at the time.

“Harper Valley PTA” by Jeannie C. Riley (1968)

Remember this country pop hit from Jeannie C. Riley? It was her only major crossover hit, but what a hit it was. Released in 1968, “Harper Valley PTA” tells the story of a group of parents who bully a teenage girl for her “promiscuity,” to which the narrator responds by criticizing each of their shortcomings in stride. Musically, it’s catchy. Lyrically, it’s rich in storytelling. A perfect country tune if I’ve ever heard one!

“Green Tambourine” by The Lemon Pipers (1967)

This bubblegum pop song with a psychedelic twist from The Lemon Pipers was a chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s crazy to me that this band never had another major hit, considering the fact that “Green Tambourine” was a trailblazer of sorts. It was one of the earliest examples of a psychedelic pop song topping the pop charts, and it has been covered by everyone from Status Quo to The Peppermint Rainbow.

“Incense And Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock (1967)

I will never not love this song. This one-hit wonder just sounds like the 1960s, has a perfect upbeat vibe, and the instrumentation and lyricism just can’t be beat. “Incense And Peppermints” was a sunshine hit for the ages, topping both the US and Canadian pop charts. Why the band never blew up after the fact still makes no sense to me.

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