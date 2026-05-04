George Strait Just Set Another Attendance Record Following Sold-Out South Carolina Show

Everything is bigger in Texas—just ask the Poteet-born George Strait. Raised in Pearsall, Strait is objectively the greatest country singer ever by most metrics, with record sales in the tens of millions and a record 60 No. 1 hits. Despite launching a farewell tour in 2012, the “Ocean Front Property” singer is still performing as he approaches his 74th birthday on May 18. And not small venues, either—he broke multiple attendance records during a one-off June 2024 concert at Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field in College Station. Now, the King of Country Music has done it again following Saturday’s (May 2) sold-out show at Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

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George Strait Just Played His Biggest Show Outside His Home State

George Strait’s concert at the infamous “Death Valley” was special for several reasons. The venue’s largest crowd ever—90,037—packed in for the three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year’s first show at Memorial Stadium in 27 years.

In fact, it was the first major concert ever at Memorial Stadium in 27 years. The venue last played host to Strait’s Country Music Festival on March 28, 1999.

Memorial Stadium “Death Valley” in Clemson, South Carolina — y’all set a record for George’s biggest show ever outside of Texas with 90,037 fans! Special thanks to @CodyJohnson and @WyattFlores10 for kicking things off! #HereForAGoodTime



📸 1, 2: Justin Cook

📸 3, 4: Clemson… pic.twitter.com/XVktJN06Jb — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) May 3, 2026

Saturday’s crowd eclipsed that of the 86,092 fans who watched Clemson Football take on Florida State on Frank Howard Field in October 1999.

While sold-out crowds are practically an afterthought in Strait’s home state of Texas, it turns out people outside the Lone Star State love him, too.

Openers Wyatt Flores and Cody Johnson set the stage for Strait’s two-hour set. The crowd of 90,000-plus was the singer’s most-attended show outside of Texas, and his fourth-largest crowd ever.

[RELATED: George Strait, Taylor Swift, and More Singers Who Broke Stadium Records]

More Massive Shows to Come

George Strait is just the first A-lister to headline Memorial Stadium this summer.

Next up is Morgan Wallen, who will swing by for a two-night run on his Still the Problem Tour June 26-27. Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, and Jason Scott & the High Heat will join the chart-topping “Last Night” crooner.

Featured image by Christopher Polk/ via Getty Images