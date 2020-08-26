​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Wafia over Zoom video!

For L.A.-based singer/songwriter Wafia, the possibilities in pop music go way beyond escapism. Since breaking through as a featured vocalist on Louis the Child’s gold-certified smash “Better Not,” the Iraqi-Syrian, queer-identifying artist has brought a deep sense of purpose to her kaleidoscopic dance-pop, turning each track into a powerful conduit for self-discovery. On her new EP Good Things, Wafia shares her most impactful body of work yet, boldly detailing the end of a bad relationship and the life-changing transformation that followed. Hailed by VOGUE as “the 24-year-old, Muslim, Iraqi-Syrian, queer artist that is single-handedly shaking up the music industry with her ‘purposeful pop,’” Wafia has made waves for magnifying identifiable and idiosyncratic experiences in the form of alternative electro anthems rich with keen observation and lyrical power. With over 300 million worldwide streams, and widespread acclaim from the likes of W, LADYGUNN, NPR, PAPER, Teen Vogue, and more, Wafia is keenly aware of her position in life and is committed to empowering marginalized communities, at home and abroad, while also helping women of all shapes, sizes, and nationalities find themselves in her music. Through her unique art is distinctly personal, Wafia firmly believes creative gifts are meant to be shared and is passionately determined to create a positive environment that says all are welcome here.

