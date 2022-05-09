Bruce Springsteen’s Net Worth: From Asbury Park to The Boss

Over the course of 20 studio albums, some 2,000 concerts, and a host of other lauded ventures, Bruce Springsteen has continually proved himself to be a true rock-and-roll icon – a professed hero for everyone from Brandon Flowers to Barack Obama. Moreover, his “rich man in a poor man’s shirt” mentality has connected with the American public for over six decades, framing him as more than just a profound songwriter, but an ally.

The Boss remains one of the best-selling musicians in history, having sold more than 150 million albums globally. His lauded career and seminal catalog can be quantified by his $650 net worth. According to celebritynetworth.com, Springsteen, when touring, can earn a whopping $80 million a year.

Growin’ Up

After growing up in the small town of Freehold, New Jersey, Springsteen was led by his rebellious, artistic spirit to the nearby Jersey Shore.

There, his early aspirations as a musician were fueled by the local rock band scene and boardwalk life. In 1972, Springsteen marketed himself as a singer-songwriter and auditioned for renowned talent scout, John Hammond – who immediately signed the 20-something artist to Columbia records.

His first two albums, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. and The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle, showcased his folk and blues roots. His usual rough, baritone voice is well at play across both LPs, rallying unseen crowds on up-tempo tracks like “Blinded By The Light” and pacifying on slower songs like “Mary Queen of Arkansas.”

Runaway American Dream

Springsteen solidified himself into a full-blown rock and roller with his third album, Born to Run. The album, featuring the seminal title track, was heavily anticipated thanks to efforts from Columbia’s public relations team.

Their campaign landed Springsteen on the cover of both Time and Newsweek just days before the album’s release. Despite the publicity, the album only sold middling well, leading to a three-year break before his follow-up record – Darkness on the Edge of Town.

Springsteen scored his first international hit with “Hungry Heart” from The River in 1980. By then, he had made a name for himself with his spectacle of a live show, complete with the addition of the E Street Band. Together, they expertly blended rock, folk and soul, resulting in three-to-four hour performances that were effervescent from start to finish.

Springsteen’s rebellious spirit once again reared its head in the years following Born to Run, with his refusal to play out his record company’s polished persona. His authenticity paired with his painstaking recording process and incomparable live show solidified his stature as a respected performer and artist.

It was Born in the U.S.A (1984) and his subsequent 18-month world tour that pushed Springsteen out into the forefront of rock-and-roll. The album produced seven hit singles and has sold over 30 million records to date.

The Boss

Springsteen detailed his lauded recorded career in his memoir, Born to Run, in 2016. The book clinched him a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album. In the same year, Springsteen received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President, and long-time fan, Barack Obama.

In 2017, Springsteen on Broadway was met with critical acclaim and was an immediate hit with theatergoers. In the one-man show, Springsteen performed various songs from his catalog and told stories, many of which were from his memoir. He won a Tony award for the show in 2018.

His latest two studio albums, Western Stars (2019) and Letter to You (2020), examine mortality and his legacy as an artist. Hearkening back to the lush sounds of Glen Campbell, Western Stars paints loving portraits of characters who continue on though their best days may be behind them. Rather than touring the LP, Springsteen directed a concert film that was recorded in his barn. Letter to You saw Springsteen reunited with the E Street Band in a mix of new offerings and old never-released tracks.

A Seminal Catalog

Last year, Springsteen sold his entire record catalog to Sony for $500 million. In total, the catalog contained some 300 songs, 20 studio LPs, and nearly two-dozen live recordings.

Springsteen became one of many legendary artists to sell their discographies, including Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Paul Simon, Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and more.

Within Springsteen’s catalog are the 15x platinum album Born in the U.S.A and the 5x platinum album The River.

Photo Courtesy of Danny Clinch / Shore Fire Media