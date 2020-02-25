Caroline Rose Shines on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Last night, Caroline Rose made her television debut with just under two weeks to go before the release of Superstar, her new album, out March 6th on New West. Rose brought her incredible energy, personality and dance moves to the stage of Late Night with Seth Meyers where she performed Superstar’s lead single “Feel the Way I Want,” a number that “finds the singer-songwriter leaning fully into the sound and image she’s spent the past four years sculpting” (Rolling Stone). Onstage, Rose (vocals, guitar) was joined by Abbie Morin (keyboard), Michael Dondero (bass, keyboard), Riley Geare keyboard) and Willoughby Morse (drum), all adorned in primary colors. The performance previews her North American tour, which kicks off next week.







Superstar, the follow up to 2018’s LONER, is a bigger, badder, glitter-filled cinematic pop record. It’s an underdog story, and one not far off from Rose’s real life. After years of struggle to release what would ultimately become LONER, Rose found herself in the midst of a new widespread audience, one both intrigued and perplexed about how and where to place her. This feeling of otherness, combined with a developed set of studio skills and a challenge to “make something from nothing,” marked the beginning of Superstar —the story of a shamelessly odd hero, or rather anti-hero, on a quest to become a someone.



In anticipation of the upcoming album release, Rose has launched an Instagram filter that lets fans “Superstar themselves.” The real-time effect lets fans take photos and videos featuring the makeup and lighting effects from the album’s cover art, and post directly to Instagram stories. The filter is free via Instagram, available on all smartphones, and can be installed here.

Caroline Rose Tour Dates:

Fri. March 6 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

Sat. March 7 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed. March 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

Thu. March 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

Fri. March 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Sat. March 14 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

Wed. March 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. March 26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Fri. March 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sat. March 28 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. April 1 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival

Thu. April 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Fri. April 3 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Sat. April 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

Fri. April 24 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Sat. April 25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs

Sun. April 26 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

Tue. April 28 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Wed. April 29 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

Thu. April 30 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Fri. May 1 – Sun. May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Wed. June 17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

Thu. June 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room

Fri. June 19 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

Sat. June 20 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Sun. June 21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Wed. June 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Fri. June 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Sat. June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour