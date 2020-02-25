Caroline Rose Shines on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Last night, Caroline Rose made her television debut with just under two weeks to go before the release of Superstar, her new album, out March 6th on New West. Rose brought her incredible energy, personality and dance moves to the stage of Late Night with Seth Meyers where she performed Superstar’s lead single “Feel the Way I Want,” a number that “finds the singer-songwriter leaning fully into the sound and image she’s spent the past four years sculpting” (Rolling Stone). Onstage, Rose (vocals, guitar) was joined by Abbie Morin (keyboard), Michael Dondero (bass, keyboard), Riley Geare keyboard) and Willoughby Morse (drum), all adorned in primary colors. The performance previews her North American tour, which kicks off next week.
Superstar, the follow up to 2018’s LONER, is a bigger, badder, glitter-filled cinematic pop record. It’s an underdog story, and one not far off from Rose’s real life. After years of struggle to release what would ultimately become LONER, Rose found herself in the midst of a new widespread audience, one both intrigued and perplexed about how and where to place her. This feeling of otherness, combined with a developed set of studio skills and a challenge to “make something from nothing,” marked the beginning of Superstar —the story of a shamelessly odd hero, or rather anti-hero, on a quest to become a someone.
In anticipation of the upcoming album release, Rose has launched an Instagram filter that lets fans “Superstar themselves.” The real-time effect lets fans take photos and videos featuring the makeup and lighting effects from the album’s cover art, and post directly to Instagram stories. The filter is free via Instagram, available on all smartphones, and can be installed here.
Caroline Rose Tour Dates:
Fri. March 6 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow
Sat. March 7 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Wed. March 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café
Thu. March 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café
Fri. March 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Sat. March 14 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
Wed. March 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thu. March 26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Fri. March 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sat. March 28 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Wed. April 1 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival
Thu. April 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Fri. April 3 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Sat. April 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall
Fri. April 24 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
Sat. April 25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall: Upstairs
Sun. April 26 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
Tue. April 28 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Wed. April 29 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
Thu. April 30 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Fri. May 1 – Sun. May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Wed. June 17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird
Thu. June 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ State Room
Fri. June 19 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
Sat. June 20 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Sun. June 21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Wed. June 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Fri. June 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Sat. June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour