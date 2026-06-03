3 Guitarists That AC/DC’s Angus Young Adores (And You Should Too)

Angus Young has been the lead guitarist of AC/DC for decades now. He’s a legend in his own right, known for being a hard rock legend, his unique stage outfits, and his ever-energetic live performances. Naturally, a guitarist who has been around the block like Young has a keen ear for a solid guitarist. Let’s take a look at just a few guitarists that AC/DC’s Angus Young has praised in the past!

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Eddie Van Halen

This is pretty unsurprising. Eddie Van Halen could do things with a guitar that bordered on madness. I can’t imagine anyone, including Angus Young, not being enthralled after listening to “Eruption” when it first dropped back in the day.

“Eddie was, I would say, besides his guitar playing to the world, he definitely was innovative with his guitar style,” said Young in 2020. “And to the world, he reinvented the way guitar had to be, and he influenced a lot of people that you would know out there.”

Malcolm Young

Naturally, Angus Young has a lot of affection for his late brother and fellow AC/DC shredder Malcolm Young. But his respect goes beyond brotherly love, as Young has praised his bro for his guitar-playing talents within the band.

“Malcolm’s really underrated,” Young beamed over his brother in a Guitar World interview. “He makes the band sound so full, and I couldn’t ask for a better rhythm player. […] Sometimes I look at Malcolm while he’s playing, and I’m completely awestruck by the sheer power of it. He’s doing something much more unique than what I do.”

RIP, legend.

Jeff Beck

Right when the classic rock era really blew up, Jeff Beck was already ahead of the game. He did things with a guitar that few guitarists today could even dream of. It comes as no surprise that AC/DC’s Angus Young was also inspired by Beck and praised him as one of his favorite guitarists.

“There are guys out there who can play real good without boring people. Jeff Beck is one of them,” said Young back in 1986. “He’s more of a technical guy, but when he wants to rock and roll he sure knows how to do it with guts. I really like the early albums he did with Rod Stewart.”

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