Carter Faith Just Made One of 2025’s Best Country Albums Even Better

Carter Faith has added even more scenes to Cherry Valley with the deluxe edition of the record. Expounding upon the world she built with the initial release, the five new songs unveiled on this edition speak to Faith’s growing star and fine-tuned sound. Unsurprisingly, the extra tracks she’s shared are welcome additions to Faith’s growing, pitch-perfect catalog.

If the initial version of Cherry Valley (shared October 3, 2025) was Faith’s main act, this is the epilogue that adds even more depth to the story she’s building. She brings more characters into the plot via splashy duets, gets meditative on a couple of ballads about returning to a bad relationship, and turns up the twang on a western anthem.

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Carter Faith’s ‘Cherry Valley’ Deluxe

[RELATED: Carter Faith’s ‘Cherry Valley’ Is Bold Country Storytelling]

These songs are in the spirit of Cherry Valley‘s classic country affinity, but they are perhaps even more self-assured than the first version boasted. Which is a feat, given that the album earned Faith a historic Album of the Year nomination at the ACMs. Something that hasn’t been done with a debut since Chris Stapleton’s Traveler.

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Bonus tracks “Dead Horse” and “Ain’t Over Me Yet” feel cut from the same cloth; continuations of the same story. Faith dares to get dark on “Dead Horse”, bringing in some alternative inspirations, while “Ain’t Over Me Yet” could be a song you’d cry to over a glass of whiskey or jump along to at a concert.

“If A Man’s From Texas” is arguably the best song on the deluxe, flexing Faith’s ability to theme-write to a “T”. Even before Cherry Valley, Faith proved herself an astute storyteller. This song feels like something she would’ve shared a snippet of on her TikTok prior to making her break. It’s a measured effort that anyone with the slightest bit of admiration for country songwriting will adore.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about this deluxe album is the collaborations. Before the album drop, Faith shared her duet with Wyatt Flores, “Nothin’ Better To Do”. These two artists’ voices blend perfectly together, creating a conversational track akin to “Picture”.

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Elsewhere, on “Pearl Handled Pistol”, she taps two fellow growing stars, Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova. Booth’s smoky musicality is similar enough to Faith’s to make this a long-awaited collaboration. It was bound to happen sometime, and this cowgirl anthem was just the ticket. Nova and Faith share similar inspiration (for example, Lana Del Rey), making them an easy fit as well.

“Pear Handed Pistol” is “If A Man’s From Texas’” competition. This song is the kind of edgy, countrified collaboration that happened quite a bit in the 2000s/2010s and you don’t get too much of today. It doesn’t feel like three artists stuck together for promotion. Instead, it feels like three accomplices toeing the line of outlawdom together.

Cherry Valley had enough success. It certainly didn’t need a deluxe version. But if you’re going to add on to what most listeners consider to be a perfect album, this is the way to do it.

Photo Credit: Bree Fish / Sacks & Co.