Review: Joyann Parker Embraces Creative Freedom on ‘Life Lines’

Joyann Parker’s Life Lines embraces soul and grit over perfection. In place of overly polished production are genuinely heartfelt efforts, complete with powerful vocals from Parker. Simply, Life Lines is not an album you hear every day in modernity.

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Joyann Parker’s Creatively Free Album, ‘Life Lines’

Parker started in music much later than many of her peers, which has profoundly influenced her career. Moreover, her success has been largely fan-driven, keeping her music genuine and earnest.

“I started doing this when I was older,” Parker recently told American Songwriter. “And so I felt like I had missed out on a lot. I thought, ‘I’ve got to fit in this box.’ I wasn’t very happy for a while; I don’t feel a lot of that pressure anymore.”

This raw, real approach is evident even in the simplest parts of this 70s-tinged album, like the title. Parker embraces age and the experience that comes along with it. “It’s a reminder that getting older is a gift,” Parker continued. “Every line has a story, and I’m learning to wear mine with gratitude.”

The title is apt, given the subject matter of this rich album. Every song is an honest look at growing older and creative freedom. Armed with her unique entry into the music industry and hard-earned perspective, these songs flow in and out of jazz tones, classic rock influences, and her Americana roots. There is a distinctive throwback feel that aligns with the retro creative approach she took while crafting these songs.

The sounds on this record are diverse, but each feels innate. The overarching takeaway from Life Lines is Parker’s robust vocals. She has the kind of voice that hits the listener straight in the heart. She uses it to great advantage across this album.

A highlight from the record is the closer, “Got Love.” Written about a friend’s recovery journey, this song is beautifully poignant. It’s arguably the emotional core of the record, speaking to a universal feeling while being specific to her own life.

That sentiment feels true of the whole album. Parker isn’t afraid to get specific about her lived experiences, but she somehow finds something universal in them all. From love songs to anthems to ballads, this record has a little something for every mood. The connective tissue through all of them is Parker’s earnestness and bravery in not sweating perfection.

(Photo: Jeannine Marie Photography / Milestone Collective)