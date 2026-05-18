Carter Faith Stuns With First-Ever ACM Awards Performance

This year’s ACMs has not been one to miss, featuring performances from Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, and more. ACM newcomer Carter Faith also performed, and let’s just say we were nothing short of impressed with the 25-year-old star.

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Faith gave a stunning performance of her song “If I Had Never Lost My Mind”.

This year’s ACMs was pretty female-dominant, with Megan Moroney leading the pack with nine nominations. For Faith, this year’s ceremony was particularly special. The newcomer received her first-ever ACM nomination for Album of the Year with Cherry Valley.

Faith’s reaction to the nomination, as she told Taste of Country, was nothing short of utter surprise.

“I was so surprised.” Faith told the outlet, “I had never been nominated for something like that, so I kind of thought you got a call or something. I just got tagged in a tweet, and it said, ‘Album of the Year.’ I was like, ‘What the f–k!’”

Faith Talks About Her 15-Year-Old Self

In October 2025, Faith released Cherry Valley and has since had the kind of year that all artists dream about. From going on her own headline tour to collaborating with Kygo, she’s been everywhere. In 2026, Faith is also slated to appear in her acting debut with Netflix’s Heartland.

While speaking with Ben Earle of Country Roads, Faith discussed what her 15-year-old self would likely make of her success.

“I think she would be very shocked that I had the balls to do it, and be like ‘Oh my God, how, like what happened that she like, did it?’” Faith admitted to Earle. “Yeah, I could get emotional about that too, because I was so, I was 15 years old. I was insecure. I knew like I wanted to do something special with my life but, at that age, you have no idea how to start or anything. So I think it would be cool for her that I just did it.”

On social media, the country singer gushed over her nomination ahead of the 31st award ceremony.

“I moved to Nashville when I was 18 and flash forward to 25, my album is nominated for ALBUM OF THE YEAR at the ACMs.” Faith wrote on socials. “I am the ONLY WOMAN nominated in the category and it is the first debut album to be nominated in 10 years since Chris Stapleton. I don’t really know how that happened, but I’m so proud to be a bold woman in country right now.”

Other nominees for album of the year included Zach Top, Riley Green, Morgan Wallen, and Parker McCollum. McCollum took home the award for his self-titled project.

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