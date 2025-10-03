Carter Faith’s ‘Cherry Valley’ Is Bold Country Storytelling

The first notes of Carter Faith‘s debut album Cherry Valley, out October 3, make it clear that listeners aren’t just getting an album, but a cinematic experience. Faith builds a world around her artistry—one that marries the golden age of Hollywood with modern country music. Faith looked at her life, broke it down into scenes, and delivered the highlights. Few artists in her generation are blending drama, humor, and a robust set of references so stunningly.

There is a narrative arc to Cherry Valley. The album’s curtain opener is the title track. While this isn’t a typical concept record, the sweeping instrumentation in “Cherry Valley” gives the rest of this album some context and scale. Faith dreamed big with Cherry Valley, and it paid off.

Faith is inspired primarily by the mid-century. That goes for music, film, and style. Those influences are easy to pinpoint here, especially in the things she considered outside of the studio. Every song has a signature look, uniquely framing it. While this kind of artistic direction isn’t necessary for delivering a powerful album, it speaks to the type of artist Faith is. She’s aware of how her image can make listening to her a richer experience.

Faith has several songs on the tracklist that are undeniable hit material. On top of the previously released singles (i.e., “Bar Star,” “Sex, Drugs and Country Music,” “If I Had Never Lost My Mind…,” and “Grudge”), rockers like “Betty” and “Burn My Memory” make it clear why Faith is considered the next big thing.

Elsewhere, she digs deep. The nostalgic and introspective “So I Sing” reminds listeners why music is so essential in the first place. She delivers a touching lullaby with “Sails” and delves into the complexities of a bad relationship in “Misery Loves Company.”

The plot of this album builds up only to break down. True to life, there are corners of Cherry Valley that are comforting and easy to sink into. Then, others rattle the cage a bit. From heartbreak to revenge to irreverent joy, Cherry Valley is as robust and diverse a debut album as anything released in recent memory.

Each track has its own flavor, but Faith never loses sight of the world she built for them. Every song serves as a scene from a larger story. Cherry Valley leaves a lasting impression, proving that Faith’s artistry is too bold for a single song to capture.

Photo: Bree Marie Fish / Sacks & Co