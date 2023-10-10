Christina Aguilera Announces New Las Vegas Residency Fusing “Music, Sophistication, and Art”

Christina Aguilera is making her return to Las Vegas. The singer announced October 10 that she’s got an all-new residency show coming to Sin City very, very soon.

Billboard exclusively revealed the news that it’s set to take place at Voltaire Belle de Nuitat at The Veteran Resort in Las Vegas. The shows are set to kick off on New Year’s Eve weekend.

With 1,000 seats in the theater, the singer is planning to enjoy a more intimate experience with her fans. The show will find Aguilera going through her extensive catalog of songs.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera said in a statement. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

The first set of shows will occur on December 30 and 31 with future dates to be announced on Friday, October 13, when tickets will also go on sale here.

In a statement per Billboard, the venue’s founder, Michael Gruber, said, “The venue’s goal is to create ‘superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas’ and that the incredibly talented Aguilera will help highlight that Voltaire experience.”

Aguilera is also stepping into producer chair as it was announced recently that she is executive-producing the new stage musical Burlesque based on the cult-classic 2010 movie of the same name.

The show will be written by the film’s director, Steven Antin, and will contain songs that were written for the movie by Diane Warren, Aguilera, and Sia, Entertainment Weekly reports. New songs will be introduced as well by Todrick Hall and Jess Foley.

As reported by EW, the future stage musical will be making its debut in the United Kingdom and does not have an anticipated opening date yet.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images