Missy Elliott Extends Headlining Tour in 2024: How To Get Tickets

Missy Elliott announced her first-ever headlining tour of North America earlier this year, and fans have been scrambling for tickets ever since. Fans in select cities are in luck, because “Misdemeanor” herself has just added a few more stops! The Out Of This World Tour now has a few extra dates in Toronto, Cleveland, Orlando, and Rosemont (Illinois).
The tour will be supported by Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland. This is going to be the nostalgia tour of the year, and we’ll help you score some last-minute tickets before the summer tour kicks off.
The Missy Elliott 2024 Tour will kick off on July 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. The new final tour date will be August 23 in Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena.
Getting tickets to see Missy Elliott live in 2024 is pretty simple and straightforward. Ticketmaster is going to be your main spot to score seats. All of the previously announced tour dates are available for general sale, and many of the tour dates have yet to sell out. For the new tour dates, a few different presale events will kick off on May 1 and May 2 at 10:00 am local.
General on-sale for the new dates will begin on May 3 at 10:00 am local. If you can’t find tickets to your tour date of choice on Ticketmaster, you can always check Stubhub for last-minute seats. The FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is legitimate, so you don’t have to worry about getting scammed. It’s worth a shot!
Run to get your tickets now! This highly-anticipated tour is going to sell out faster than you think.
Missy Elliott 2024 Tour Dates
July 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
July 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
July 9 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
July 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
July 12 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
July 13 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
July 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 21 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
July 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
July 25 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
July 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 30 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW!)
August 1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
August 2 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
August 3 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
August 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
August 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
August 9 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
August 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
August 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
August 14 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (NEW!)
August 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
August 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
August 19 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
August 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (NEW!)
August 22 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
August 23 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena (NEW!)
