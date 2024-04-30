Missy Elliott Extends Headlining Tour in 2024: How To Get Tickets

Missy Elliott announced her first-ever headlining tour of North America earlier this year, and fans have been scrambling for tickets ever since. Fans in select cities are in luck, because “Misdemeanor” herself has just added a few more stops! The Out Of This World Tour now has a few extra dates in Toronto, Cleveland, Orlando, and Rosemont (Illinois).

The tour will be supported by Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland. This is going to be the nostalgia tour of the year, and we’ll help you score some last-minute tickets before the summer tour kicks off.

The Missy Elliott 2024 Tour will kick off on July 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. The new final tour date will be August 23 in Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena.

Getting tickets to see Missy Elliott live in 2024 is pretty simple and straightforward. Ticketmaster is going to be your main spot to score seats. All of the previously announced tour dates are available for general sale, and many of the tour dates have yet to sell out. For the new tour dates, a few different presale events will kick off on May 1 and May 2 at 10:00 am local.

General on-sale for the new dates will begin on May 3 at 10:00 am local. If you can’t find tickets to your tour date of choice on Ticketmaster, you can always check Stubhub for last-minute seats. The FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is legitimate, so you don’t have to worry about getting scammed. It’s worth a shot!

Run to get your tickets now! This highly-anticipated tour is going to sell out faster than you think.

July 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

July 9 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

July 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

July 12 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 13 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 21 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

July 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July 25 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

July 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 30 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW!)

August 1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

August 2 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

August 3 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

August 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

August 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

August 9 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

August 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

August 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

August 14 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (NEW!)

August 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

August 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

August 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (NEW!)

August 22 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

August 23 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena (NEW!)

Photo courtesy of Missy Elliott’s official Facebook page

