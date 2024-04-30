Post Malone Kicks the Doors Off of Country Music with Hit-Packed Stagecoach Set: See the Full Setlist and More

Post Malone has been open about his country music fandom for quite some time. In fact, he’s been hinting at wanting to step into the genre for years. More recently, Malone stopped hinting and jumped into country music with both feet. After years of performing a country cover here and there, he recorded “Pickup Man” for HARDY’s recent Joe Diffie tribute. Over the weekend, he further solidified his place in the genre at one of country music’s biggest festivals.

Post Malone’s Stagecoach set showed off his love for country music. He touched on ‘90s hits, independent favorites, and more. He even brought some special guests to the stage that helped bolster his country cred. Sara Evans, Dwight Yoakam, and Brad Paisley joined him onstage. At this point, it’s safe to say Posty has entered his country era.

Post Malone Brings Country Gold to Stagecoach

The “White Iverson” artist kicked off the set with a cover of “Whitehouse Road” by Tyler Childers. Then, he introduced himself to the crowd as Austin Richard Post. He told them “We’re gonna be doing a bunch of songs that I f—ing love,” before launching into George Strait’s “Check Yes or No.”

A few songs into the set, he brought out Dwight Yoakam for a cover of “Little Ways.” After Yoakam left the stage, Post played “Don’t Take the Girl” before welcoming Brad Paisley to the stage to do “I’m Gonna Miss Her” and Vince Gill’s “One More Last Chance.”

After covering Toby Keith’s “Who’s Your Daddy,” Post welcomed Sara Evans to the stage for a cover of her hit “Suds in the Bucket.” He closed things out with Randy Travis’ moving “Three Wooden Crosses” followed by the most ‘90s of all ‘90s country songs “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson.

Now, fans are waiting for the prolific songwriter to come forward with some original country songs.

Austin Post’s Full Stagecoach Setlist

“Whitehouse Road”—Tyler Childers cover

“Check Yes or No”—George Strait cover

“Be My Baby Tonight”—John Michael Montgomery cover

“Little Ways” with Dwight Yoakam—Dwight Yoakam cover

“Don’t Take the Girl”—Tim McGraw cover

“I’m Gonna Miss Her” with Brad Paisley—Brad Paisley cover

“One More Last Chance” with Paisley—Vince Gill cover

“Who’s Your Daddy?”—Toby Keith cover

“Suds in the Bucket” with Sara Evans—Sara Evans cover

“Three Wooden Crosses”—Randy Travis cover

“Chattahoochee”—Alan Jackson cover

Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light