Did You Know That U2 Delivered a Belated Sequel to a John Lennon Classic in 1988?

You don’t often get sequels in the world of music. And when you do, it often takes place when an artist revisits one of their earlier songs years down the road. (For example, Elton John did something like that with his song “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters”.)

How about when a sequel is done by an entirely different artist from the original? And it arrives 18 years after the first song was released? That’s the sequence that took place in 1988 when U2 paid homage to a classic John Lennon song.

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Lennon’s Original

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John Lennon’s post-Beatles solo debut album, titled John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band when released in 1970, confronted and challenged listeners as much as it entertained them. Lennon was working out demons and trying to make sense of his new status in the world without the world’s biggest band as part of his identity.

Towards the end of the album, Lennon uncorked the song “God”. He started it with this searing line: “God is a concept by which we measure our pain.” It was a bold gambit, as he dared to question the wisdom of those with strong religious beliefs.

Just as shocking was Lennon’s declaration near the end of the song: “I don’t believe in Beatles.” “The dream is over,” he crooned. It was a clear indication that the Fab Four, at least in Lennon’s mind and heart, were no longer going to be around to prop people up. Lennon suggested that they learn to do that themselves.

Just as The Beatles had been throughout the 60s, U2 could make a legitimate claim to being the world’s biggest rock and roll band in 1988. Fresh off their most monumental success with the album The Joshua Tree, the Irish quintet decided to build on their gains by attempting an ambitious project.

Rattle And Hum would serve as a tour documentary. But it would also be the band’s next album release, made up of both live recordings and new studio material. Among the studio songs concocted was “God Part II”.

Musically, it’s a far cry from the original “God”. Whereas Lennon sang over a loping piano melody, U2 concocted a song driven by Adam Clayton’s brooding bass and a pulsating beat from Larry Mullen Jr. That was the perfect setting for Bono to unleash some torrid lyrics, partly to come to Lennon’s defense.

Angry at an Author

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In 1988, Albert Goldman penned the biography The Lives Of John Lennon. As was the case with Goldman’s book on Elvis Presley, the portrait he painted of the rock legend was anything but flattering. Many called into question his research and the accuracy of some of his claims about Lennon.

Certainly, Bono wasn’t a fan. In “God Part II”, he uses Lennon’s lyrical pattern from the original (“I don’t believe in…”) to get his points across. And he doesn’t take long to take dead aim at Albert Goldman. “Don’t believe the devil,” he begins. “I don’t believe his book.” Later, he name-drops the author and claims, “Instant karma’s gonna get him,” referencing Lennon’s solo smash “Instant Karma”.

“God Part II” diverges from that to get into territory that’s both more personal and more universal. But the lasting memory is of Bono trying to avenge his hero’s tarnished reputation by borrowing from Lennon’s own playbook.

(Photo by Western Mail Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)