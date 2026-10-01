4 Hits From the 70s That Are Perfect for Being Young and in Love

Here are some songs that literally give us butterflies. If you want to feel young and in love again, let these 70s classic hits whisk your imagination to a different time.

“Your Song” by Elton John

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Bernie Taupin wrote this song at just 17, so it’s only fitting that I put it on here. “Your Song” is sweet and honest, and almost too devotional, but regardless, it’s clear that the person in this song is head over heels. We’ve all been that deep in a time or two.

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“Dancing In The Moonlight” by King Harvest

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If you know the story of “Dancing In The Moonlight”, you probably know that romance isn’t necessarily at the forefront. This song is more about world peace and preaching togetherness. However, I think it’s pretty easy to imagine yourself “dancing in the moonlight” with someone you love while listening to this song. Whether that’s at a wedding or a high school prom, it’s up to you.

“How Deep Is Your Love” by The Bee Gees

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Teenage relationships are all about wondering if people are really going to stick around. Typically, the odds aren’t always in your favor. This song sounds like a question you would actually be pondering during a high school fling. It also shuts down any possible rumors with that “We belong to you and me” line. The song’s chorus is curious but also determined, which is often how you feel when you’re first in love.

How deep is your love, how deep is your love

How deep is your love?

I really mean to learn

‘Cause we’re living in a world of fools

Breaking us down when they all should let us be

We belong to you and me.

“Make It With You” by Bread

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“Make It With You” sounds like it’s all about giving love a chance. In reality, this soft rock hit is a little more surface-level than the words imply. Lead singer David Gates’ mother called the song “Naked With You”, if that gives you any idea what the song is actually about. Still, if you’re unaware, it honestly just sounds like a sweet love song.

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