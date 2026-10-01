Every Baby Boomer Alive Has a Core Memory To Go With These 5 Songs From the 1970s

Nothing can lock in a core memory quite like music. With just one listen, these songs can instantly transport us back to our first real relationship, our first job, our first summer with our own car, and our first big move away from home. These core memories of our younger selves stay with us for decades, and for baby boomers, many of them were formed while listening to 1970s songs like these.

“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon

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Oh, if only we could travel back in time and be a fly on the wall during the first time we sang this to ourselves with full-throated conviction. Carly Simon has always been secretive about the true identity of this song’s conceited inspiration. But for the rest of us, there’s at least one annoyingly self-centered ex-partner or ex-friend who we think of every time we sing the words, “You’re so vain, you probably think this song is about you, you’re so vain (you’re so vain!)”

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“American Pie” by Don McLean

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Don McLean’s “American Pie” has a way of conjuring nostalgia for every generation. But for baby boomers who were around to see the world transition from being a place without Don McLean’s 1971 hit to being a place with that hit, “American Pie” hits even harder. Things felt much simpler during the first-ever 50 repetitions of “Them good ol’ boys drinking whiskey and rye, singing this’ll be the day that I die, this’ll be the day that I die.”

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

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Every teenager has their moment of connecting with a song about youthful vibrancy like “Dancing Queen” by ABBA. But to actually be a teenager—or close to it—when the song first came out? Incredible. Of all the 1970s songs that baby boomers developed core memories to, this dance track has an especially potent ability to make us feel like our younger selves again. “You are the dancing queen, young and sweet, only seventeen.”

“Fly Like An Eagle” by Steve Miller Band

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Steve Miller Band blended 1970s psychedelia and activism into the grooving title track of his 1976 album Fly Like An Eagle. Even if you weren’t a fan of Steve Miller’s music, you likely have strong memories of hearing this ubiquitous song on the radio. This writer also fondly remembers a secondhand core memory from a former teacher, whose graduating high school class used “Fly Like An Eagle” as their senior song. “Time keeps on slippin’ into the future.”

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns