Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Had the Whole Audience Singing Along During This Heartwarming 1976 Performance

During the 1970s, Dolly Parton wanted to expand her stardom beyond just the airwaves. With series like The Porter Wagoner Show gaining fans all over the country, Dolly sought to follow the same formula with her own show. And in September 1976, the first episode of Dolly aired. Throughout the show’s history, Dolly got the chance to share the stage with stars like Ronnie Milsap, Anne Murray, Anson Williams, and more. But even with the series producing over two dozen shows, nothing compared to when Dolly and Kenny Rogers turned the production into a giant singalong.

There was no denying the chemistry that Dolly and Rogers shared on stage. Even when the two were away from the spotlight, they couldn’t help but keep the good times rolling. But in October 1976, that friendship extended to the crowd. Not giving fans a chance to have an opinion, Dolly and Rogers casually jumped into a cover of “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.” And it didn’t take long before the entire crowd was clapping and singing alongside Dolly and Rogers.

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Happy Sunday! 🥰 Dolly and Kenny Rogers get the whole audience singing along to “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.” 🥹❤️



📺 The Dolly Parton Show

— October 2, 1976 pic.twitter.com/liiwPWCKpD — Louisa Clary (@LouisaClary) October 4, 2026

Their friendship and working relationship went far beyond variety shows. Over the decades, the two shared the stage, made history, and produced a few laughs along the way. And when asked about what it was like to work with Rogers, Dolly promised, “The time I’ve spent working with Kenny has been the best time I’ve ever spent with anybody doing anything.”

[RELATED: Reba McEntire’s Emmys Look Had a Special Nod to Dolly Parton]

Dolly Parton Had A Special Place In Her Heart For Kenny Rogers

Back in 2017, Dolly was sure not to miss Rogers’ farewell concert. With the night including special guests and tributes, the Queen of Country Music did more than perform as she declared, “I know I’m artificial, but I like to think my heart is real, and that’s probably the only thing that’s real about me. But in that heart of mine, I have a spot for you that’s never ever going to be touched by anybody else, and I’m going to hold you there forever.”

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Sadly, both country legends passed away. In March 2020, Rogers struggled with bladder cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. He passed away while under hospice care at his home in Georgia. He was 81. And in August, country music and the world mourned the loss of Dolly. Leaving behind more than a legacy, Dolly changed the world for the better.

Neither Dolly nor Rogers could have known how much their friendship would come to mean to country music when they took the stage that night in 1976. But decades later, the smiles, laughter, and voices of an entire audience made one thing clear – Dolly and Rogers were timeless.

(Photo by Ed Rode/WireImage)