“The World Needed Dolly”: Ella Langley Mourns Dolly Parton With a Beautiful Tribute to the Woman Who “Paved the Way”

2026 continued to be a historic year for Ella Langley thanks to her hit song “Choosin’ Texas.” But while enjoying every second of the song at No. 1, the country singer, like countless others, paused for a moment on Tuesday to honor the legendary Dolly Parton. Following a brief battle with cancer and other health issues, the singer sadly passed away at 80. Leaving behind a timeless discography that would echo throughout the generations to come, Langley highlighted the path Dolly paved for female singers like herself.

While selling over 100 million albums throughout her career, Dolly faced numerous obstacles in an industry largely dominated by men. Coming of age in a generation when women were still fighting for equal footing in nearly every corner of society, she refused to let sexism dictate her career. By refusing to shrink herself to fit the expectations of the industry, she helped create a path that generations of female artists like Langley would eventually follow.

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Highlighting that fearlessness she brought to the industry and life, Langley offered her thoughts on the legacy of Dolly. “Dolly, thank you for standing up for yourself as an artist, a songwriter, a musician, a producer, an author, a creative, and most importantly a woman in this industry. You paved the way for so many to be brave.”

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Ella Langley Knew “The World Needed Dolly”

Although at the top of country music, Langley knew her opportunities came thanks to stars like Dolly not letting society hold them back. Charging forward with love and grace, Dolly proved that sometimes the biggest gifts really did come in small packages. Standing just five feet tall, she became a towering force in country music.

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Ending her tribute with a message of thanks, Langley knew that Dolly was an angel way before she passed away. “Thank you for being unaffraid to show your most authentic self. The world needed Dolly and will never see another like it. The gates of heaven just welcomed home a beautiful soul.”

The world might never see another Dolly, but pieces of her remained in every woman brave enough to follow the path she created. And for Langley, that made Dolly’s influence far greater than any song, award, or record.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)