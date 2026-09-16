Reba McEntire’s Emmys Look Had a Special Nod to Dolly Parton

Reba McEntire had Dolly Parton with her at the Emmys. McEntire took the stage during the 2026 Emmy Awards to honor Parton with a performance of the late singer’s 1983 track, “Appalachian Memories.”

McEntire’s touching time on stage wasn’t the only way she honored Parton that night, though. In an Instagram post, The Dolly Archive revealed that McEntire sported some of Parton’s jewelry during her performance.

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“The Dolly Archive was honored to loan Reba a few pieces of Dolly’s jewelry to wear during her performance, including Dolly’s earrings from the ‘Does He Love You’ music video and a butterfly ring from Dolly’s personal collection,” the post read.

Reba McEntire Discusses Her Dolly Parton Tribute

Speaking to Vogue, McEntire shared more details about her Emmys look, which came together after Parton died at age 80 following a short battle with cancer.

“My manager, Justin McIntosh, surprised me by asking Dolly’s niece, Rebecca, if they would loan some of Dolly’s jewelry for me to wear,” McEntire told the outlet. “They graciously said yes, and it was an honor to have a little piece of her on stage with me. I picked a pair of rhinestone earrings and a butterfly ring. There’s nothing that says Dolly more than rhinestones and butterflies!”

McEntire’s white, sparkly gown was also chosen with Parton in mind.

“I didn’t want to wear black,” McEntire said. “I wanted to wear something sparkly, just like Dolly would have done. When Dolly did her first TV special, Live in London, in 1983, she wore a white fringed gown. That’s where she first sang ‘Appalachian Memories.’ So my white gown is a little nod to that moment.”

As for her song choice, McEntire said that she selected “Appalachian Memories” as a nod to Parton’s love for her family and her hometown.

“It’s always been one of my favorite Dolly songs. She wrote it about her family and I think it’s just so beautiful and perfect to honor who she was and where she came from,” McEntire said. “She always carried her upbringing with her, and I admired that. There will never be another Dolly Parton.”

Photo by Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images