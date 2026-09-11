Dolly Parton Had a Simple One-Word Request Before Her Death, Sister Reveals

Although Dolly Parton shared her talents with the world, she decided to remain silent when it came to her health issues over the last few months. During her country music career, the icon proved just how bright her star was when she created the Imagination Library. If that wasn’t enough, she poured millions into her community. Always willing to help those around her, her sister, Stella Parton, recently revealed the final request Dolly had before she passed away at 80.

As fans continue to mourn the loss of Dolly, Stella sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings to highlight her sister’s generosity over the decades. But at the same time, the topic of her death eventually surfaced. And according to Stella, her sister’s faith never wavered – even when her health was rapidly declining. It wasn’t released until after her death that Dolly had suffered from a brief battle with cancer.

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While painful to remember that time, Stella explained how Dolly leaned on her faith when she neared the end of her life. And her simple request – “prayers.” It seemed that Dolly wanted the people closest to her to do what she had done throughout her life, and that was to have faith.

[RELATED: Fan Petition and Tennessee Lawmaker Call on Nashville To Give Dolly Parton One of Its Biggest Honors Yet]

Dolly Parton’s Sister Promises “We Will Be Okay”

Gaining over 290,000 views, fans praised Stella for how she handled her sister’s legacy. Not wanting to share those parts of Dolly’s life she kept secret, comments read:

“Stella is a loving and respectful sister. Yes, we’ll all miss Dolly and her talents and contribution to make life better for a lot of people.”

“I love how she respects her sister and not sharing too much. Just like Dolly would’ve wanted!”

“Thank you Stella for providing a little more clarity on Dolly’s final days. This has really helped so many of us who are struggling with grief over her loss.”

“I can see a small piece of Dolly in Stella. You’re a wonderful sister, Stella. You and Dolly were so fortunate to have one another.”

Aside from cherishing the time they spent together, Stella thanked fans for their continued support. Posting a message on social media, she wrote, “Thank you to the ones of you who have shown ‘genuine’ support and love during this time of our family bereavement. We will be okay in time but each of us will grieve in our own personal way. Every human being experiences pain and loss in life and my family is no different.”

Dolly gave the world more than enough memories to hold onto throughout her career. But when it came to her final days, Stella believed her sister deserved something she rarely had – privacy.

(Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)