Dolly Parton’s New Concert Project Will Take Her Songs Where They’ve Never Been Before: To the Symphony

Dolly Parton has seemingly been looking to branch out since early in her career. After her start with Porter Wagoner, she struck out on her iconic solo career. In the mid-70s, she reached for crossover appeal and found some success on the pop and all-genre charts. More recently, she released her first rock and roll album. Now, she’s bringing her legendary songs to the symphony.

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony is a concert project for orchestras. It will feature many of Parton’s autobiographical songs and biggest hits. Additionally, the Hall of Famer will share stories via a multimedia screen.

Guest vocalists and musicians will accompany the orchestras for some of Dolly’s best-known tracks. Setlists will include timeless classics like “Coat of Many Colors,” “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” and more. The premiere performance will take place in Nashville with the award-winning Nashville Symphony on March 20, 2025. Then, the project will be performed by orchestras around the world, bringing Parton’s story through song far and wide.

Dolly Parton on Taking Her Songs to the Symphony

Dolly Parton spoke about the upcoming concert project in a statement. “I’m just so excited to share my songs and the stories behind them in this beautiful new way,” she shared. “Threads: My Songs in Symphony is like a journey through the heartstrings of my life. I hope we can take it far and wide to symphony orchestras everywhere,” she added.

Parton is co-producing the project with Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing. Schirmer Theatrical president Robert Thompson spoke about the project in the statement as well. “Bringing the genius, music, life, and legacy of Dolly Parton to symphonic audiences is an honor for us,” he shared. “Audiences will hear for the first time Dolly’s songs performed by orchestras worldwide in this innovated symphonic story-telling experience,” Thompson added.

Todd Ellis, director of licensing and strategic marketing at Sony Music Publishing also shared his thoughts. “It’s an incredible honor to represent the popular and influential song catalog of Dolly Parton. We couldn’t be more excited for fans to immerse themselves in her music and experience her songs in such a new and imaginative way.”

