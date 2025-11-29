Megan Moroney Proves She’s “Never Too Good” for Her Dad’s Advice in This Sweet Kacey Musgraves Cover

Megan Moroney’s rise to country music stardom has been nothing short of impressive. Still an unsigned artist when she broke through with 2022’s “Tennessee Orange,” the University of Georgia alum has collected multiple accolades, wrapping up her first-ever headlining arena tour this summer. Recently, Moroney announced the release date for her third album, Cloud Nine, the follow-up to 2024’s gold-certified Am I Okay? However, despite having a successful career by anyone’s metrics, the “No Caller ID” singer, 28, still isn’t above taking cues from her original musical inspiration—her father.

As previously reported by Rolling Stone, Megan Moroney received her first guitar from her dad as consolation for a heartbreak that felt “like you’re falling off of a cliff.” Her dad, a full-time salesperson who played in a band on the side, spent many an hour teaching her chords.

In a video uploaded to TikTok Friday (Nov. 28), a comfortably-dressed Moroney covers “Keep It to Yourself,” off Kacey Musgraves’ 2013 major-label debut Same Trailer Different Park. Off camera, her dad gently directs his daughter. “More emotion,” he urges at one point.

“no matter how many dreams come true when it comes to music… i’ll never be too good for my dad’s critiques,” the CMA Award-winning singer wrote.

Many social media users loved witnessing the father-daughter bond, with one writing, “Dad’s still teaching his lil girl!”

Kacey Musgraves Is One of Megan Moroney’s Longtime Inspirations

It’s no surprise seeing Megan Moroney pay homage to Kacey Musgraves. After all, it was Musgraves’ 2013 album Same Trailer Different Park that convinced the “6 Months Later” singer to try her hand at songwriting.

“Kacey was the first artist that made me want to, like, write my own music,” Moroney said during an appearance last month on Jake Shane’s podcast Therapuss. “I was like, ‘She is so clever. Like, how does she put those feelings into words and then it rhymes, and it’s so clever and funny?’ And that’s when I was like, I’m going to try to write a song.”

In fact, Moroney once lingered outside Musgraves’ tour bus after a show in Alabama in hopes of meeting the eight-time Grammy winner. Years later, the two would share a dressing room at the CMA Awards.

“everything has changed yet nothing has changed btw love u kacey,” Moroney captioned her “Keep It to Yourself” cover video.

Featured image by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage