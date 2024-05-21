Watch Chance the Rapper Underestimate John Legend’s Sweet Moves in Absurd Dance-off on ‘The Voice’ Finale

The season 25 finale of The Voice will air tonight (May 21). The winner of the season will be revealed. However, that’s only part of what viewers are in for tonight. The episode, celebrating the end of the show’s landmark 25th season will also feature a star-studded lineup of guest performers. Coaches from previous seasons will return tonight as well. Additionally, some of the coaches—including John Legend and Chance the Rapper—will appear in pre-recorded sketches.

This afternoon, The Voice shared a sketch featuring Chance and Legend. Both coaches will be vacating their big red chairs after tonight’s episode. So, they’re going out with a bang. In the clip below, they dawn classic B-boy outfits complete with bucket hats, and show off their moves.

In the funny clip, Chance learns and important lesson. Never underestimate John Legend.

John Legend Previously Teased the Sketch with Chance the Rapper

During an Emmy panel, Legend said that one of the things that makes The Voice special is that it is “fun and funny.” He also said, “People can see other sides of who we are.”

About the skit, he said, “I can’t wait for people to see me and Chances finale sketch, which he wrote himself. I think that’s a fun surprise.”

So, the clip above doesn’t just show off the pair’s dance moves. It also shows Chance’s chops as a comedic writer.

The Voice Finale Will Be a Star-Studded Event

The season 25 finale of The Voice is going to be huge. The list of guest performers reads like the lineup of a top-tier music festival. Additionally, fans will get to see some familiar faces as previous coaches return to celebrate the milestone episode.

Tonight’s episode will feature performances from Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll. Both buzzworthy country artists are coming off of big wins at the ACM Awards. Wilson won Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. The Black Keys, Muni Long, Kate Hudson, Gina Miles, and Thomas Rhett will also perform.

Previous coaches CeeLo Green, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani will also appear on tonight’s episode.

