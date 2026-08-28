Garth Brooks Announces “Dolly Day,” Will Donate Every Dollar to Help Continue Dolly Parton’s Legacy

On Tuesday, the world lost one of its brightest stars when Dolly Parton sadly passed away at 80. Although the singer battled numerous health issues over the last few years, she continued to support the community around her and encourage fans to pursue their passions. Since Dolly’s family announced her passing, fans and fellow artists have paid their respects to one of the genre’s biggest names. But for Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, they wanted to do more than highlight Dolly as they decided to announce “Dolly Day.”

Having shared the spotlight with Dolly in the past, Brooks and Yearwood hoped to remember her generosity by following in her footsteps. According to the singer’s website, “Brooks and Yearwood’s Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk will honor Parton on Sept. 25 by declaring the date ‘Dolly Day.’ The choice of 9/25 is a nod to Parton’s iconic hit “9 to 5.” On that day, Friends in Low Places will donate its entire income for the day to children’s literacy. The couple plans to make “DolfDolly hoped to use his memory to fuel the lovely Day” an annual event at FILP.”

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Among all her ventures, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was among the singer’s favorites. She first started the organization in honor of her father’s legacy. Not being able to read himself, Dolly hoped to use his memory to fuel the love for reading not just around the United States but the world. Gifting children free books until they reach five, the Imagination Library has shipped over 300,000,000 books.

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Just a highlight of Dolly’s generosity, Yearwood was excited to keep that mission alive. And no matter how much they raise, she insisted, “Whatever the cash register says at the end of the day is going to Dolly’s passion. This is 100% about Dolly and her love for children’s literacy.”

As for Brooks, he believed that Dolly had discovered the secret of living forever. “Dolly may be the perfect example of if you spend your whole life loving, you WILL live forever.”

While the Imagination Library started in the United States, Dolly worked to expand its reach. And looking at the legacy she left behind, the organization eventually added Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

By turning “Dolly Day” into an annual tradition, Brooks and Yearwood ensured her generosity would continue reaching children around the world. For an icon who spent a lifetime giving back, there was perhaps no better tribute.

(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)