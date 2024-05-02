Don Henley’s Favorite Singer May Not Be What You’d Expect

The Eagles make use of a vast range of influences. They’ve dipped their toes into everything from R&B, country, rock, and blues. Because of that, pinning down a member’s favorite artist is a tough call to make. Luckily, Don Henley has already revealed his biggest inspiration. Find out which artist he cites as his favorite, below.

Who is Don Henley’s Favorite Singer?

Henley may not have always liked his “country rock” label while with the Eagles, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a fan of twang. The drummer/vocalist has expressed his affinity for country artists countless times. But, there is one that stands out among the rest: Merle Haggard.

Yes, the “Okie from Muskogee” singer is Henley’s favorite artist of all time. He once called him “Quite the character.”

“My absolute favorite Country singer of all time is probably a gentleman named Merle Haggard,” Henley once said. “[Haggard] has a voice that is just like gold to me. It’s one of the greatest voices of all time, I think. He recorded many, many hits over the years, beginning way back in the 1960s and he is someone that I only met a couple of years ago.

I’ve met him when he came to play in a little theater in my hometown of Linden, Texas,” Henley continued. “It was a real pleasure to meet him. He is quite a character to say the least. He is really something else.”

While Haggard takes the crown in Henley’s book, he isn’t the only country artist to receive praise from the Eagles’ member. Elsewhere he has lauded Trisha Yearwood, Patsy Cline, and Willie Nelson. With Henley being such an avid fan of the genre, it’s easy to see how the Eagles ended up with their “country rock” distinction.

Revisit one of Henley’s favorite Haggard songs, below.

