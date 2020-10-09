“Don’t Want You No More” By Big Band of Brothers’ “A Jazz Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band”

One of the most original and enjoyable jazz releases of 2019 was A Jazz Celebration of ⁹the Allman Brothers Band by Big Band Of Brothers.



Jazz and improvisation has always been a cornerstone of this pioneering multicultural rock band born in Jacksonville, FL but codified in Macon, GA — just south of Atlanta. But what Big Band Of Brothers did with this lively and adventurous tribute was accentuate ABB’s affinity for the music of John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Duke Ellington with A Jazz Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band. And this ensemble of musicians, featuring the likes of singers Marc Broussard and Ruthie Foster, Wycliffe Gordon on Soprano Trombone and guitarist Jack Pearson as special guests, does great justice in translating such Allman’s essentials as “Whipping Post” and “Statesboro Blues” for a 15-piece jazz orchestra.



Yet plans for a tour in support of A Jazz Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band in 2020 were thwarted by the seemingly never-ending COVID-19 pandemic that has wiped out the concert circuit until next fall at the earliest. Hence, live footage of this mighty Big Band of Brothers is rare currency. Which is why it’s such a thrill for American Songwriter to premiere this live version of the Allman Brothers Band arrangement of the Spencer Davis Group single “Don’t Want You No More”, the opening track from the Allmans’ eponymous debut LP.



Directed by Curtis Pollock, this particular performance was filmed at the 105 year old Paramount Theater in Austin, TX on January 26th, 2019 and the musicians for the performance were assembled by the University of Texas Professor of Jazz Composition John Mills.



From Jaimoe, founding drummer & percussionist of the Allman Brothers Band:



“This album is far out man, the jazz elements of these songs really shine,” founding ABB percussionist Jaimoe tells American Songwriter. “Watching the video of ‘Don’t Want You No More’ being performed live really gets me excited about hitting the road with the Big Band of Brothers.”



For Charles Driebe, co-producer of A Jazz Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band, asserts Jaimoe’s endorsement while also confirming his statement about hitting the road with this Big Band of Brothers when the United States gets back into full swing.



“These unique jazz versions of classic Allman Brothers Band songs were just begging to be performed live, and we were able to film this tune the first time it happened,” Driebe tells American Songwriter. “The next time, Jaimoe will be a part of the show! This project will appeal to Allman Brothers Band fans, jazz fans, and fans of good music. Duke Ellington said, ‘There are simply two kinds of music, good music and the other kind’ — this is good music!”



Big Band of Brothers “Don’t Want You No More” Live – Directed by Curtis Pollock