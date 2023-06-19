Drew Holcomb on Touring with Darius Rucker: “It’s Going to be a Lot of Fun Songs”

Drew Holcomb is ready to hit the road this summer.

Videos by American Songwriter

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors have a hefty touring schedule for the remainder of 2023, beginning with an opening stint on Darius Rucker’s Starting Fires Tour that visits amphitheaters around the country through October 14. Throughout the fall, Holcomb and the Neighbors will embark on a headlining tour that takes them to a variety of theaters.

[RELATED: Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors Plant Seeds of Gratitude on Ninth Album ‘Strangers No More’]

The band is coming equipped with new music, having released their album, Strangers No More, on June 7. When it comes to opening for Rucker, Holcomb says they plan to play fan favorites like “Dragons” and “Family.” He’s also looking forward to introducing audience members to the new batch of music.

“It’s going to be a lot of the big, fun songs because people are feeling good, it’s summertime,” Holcomb explains to American Songwriter of the band’s approach. “There’s a lot of new ears for us, so we’ll look forward to playing songs like ‘Find Your People,’ ‘All the Money in the World,’ ‘Dance with Everybody.'”

The Memphis, Tennessee, native also expects that many of their loyal fans will be attending the shows as they crisscross the country, many of whom have followed them throughout their more than 15-year career.

[RELATED: Review: Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors ‘Strangers No More’]

“I definitely subscribe to the school of thought, which is give the people what they want,” he continues. “One of the neat things about doing it as long as we have is people come to you at different points, and that point is sort of their main reference for your music. [We’re] trying to play songs from each season of our history while also really leaning heavy in on the new stuff because we’re really proud of it and I think it’s going to translate really well live.”

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors 2023 Tour Dates:

June 22 in Washington, DC @ The Anthem^

June 23 in Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

June 24 in Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center^

July 8 in Memphis, TN at Levitt Shell at Overton Park

July 20 in Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place^

July 21 in Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion^

July 22 in Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Aug. 3 in Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino^

Aug. 4 in Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

Aug. 5 in Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill^

Aug. 10 in Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

Aug. 11 in Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion^

Aug. 12 in Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park^

Aug. 18 in Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre^

Aug. 19 in Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena^

Aug. 23 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^

Aug. 25 in San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park^

Sept. 9 in Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival++

Sept. 13 in Birmingham, AL at Iron City

Sept. 14 in Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sept. 15 in Cleveland, OH at House of Blues

Sept. 16 in Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue

Sept. 19 in Des Moines, IA at Wooly’s

Sept. 21 in Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

Sept. 22 in Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre

Sept. 24 in Kalamazoo, MI at Kalamazoo State Theatre

Sept. 29 in Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall

Sept. 30 in Portsmouth, NH at the Music Hall

Oct. 1 in Burlington, VT at Higher Ground Ballroom

Oct. 4 in Ardmore, PA at Ardmore Music Hall

Oct. 5 in Richmond, VA at The National

Oct. 6 in Lexington, VA at Lime Kiln Theatre

Oct. 7 in Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Revival Festival

Oct. 14 in Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater^

Oct. 18 in Oxford, MS at The Lyric

Oct. 19 in Tulsa, OK at Cains

Oct. 20 in Forth Worth, TX at Tannahill’s Music Hall

Oct. 21 in Waco, TX at the Hippodrome

^ denotes Darius Rucker Dates

++denotes Goodbye Road Appearance

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images