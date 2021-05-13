Moon River Music Fest Reveals 2021 Lineup Featuring Wilco, Lord Huron, Dawes and More

Set along the stunning backdrop of the Tennessee River, the Moon River Music Festival, founded by Drew Holcomb in 2014, is returning to Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sept. 11-12, 2021.

Fusing folk, indie, and Americana music, the 2021 lineup includes Wilco, Lord Huron, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Lake Street Dive, Old Crow Medicine Show, Hippo Campus, Indigo Girls, Dr. Dog, Dawes, Shovels & Rope, YOLA, COIN, Mipso, Amythyst Kiah, Molly Tuttle, Madison Cunningham, Rebirth Brass Band, Seratones, Overcoats, The National Parks, American Aquarium, and Allison Russell.

Following new health and safety measures throughout the festival, attendee spaces include The Treehouse, Lookout Lodge, Tennessee Tavern, and the Outdoor Activity Area. A portion of the festival ticket sales will also support Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, with a special Friday night event held on Sept. 10 for VIP ticket holders.

This year marks the sixth installment of the Moon River fest since 2014, and third in Chattanooga, after shifting locations from Levitt Shell, the open-air amphitheater in Memphis for the 2018 and 2019 fests, which both sold out in 24 hours.

Closing out the last festival weekend in 2019, Holcomb joined Brandi Carlile, along with Natalie Hemby, and The Lone Bellow on stage for a stunning rendition of John Prine’s “Angel from Montgomery.”

“I am beyond thrilled that we can gather again together around our mutual love of music and community,” says Holcomb. “It means the world to me to be able to announce that Moon River is back on! Can’t wait to see you in Chattanooga.”