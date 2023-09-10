5 Best Eagles Songs from the 1970s

Rock music history was made in the early 1970s when Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner formed the Eagles. Their musical talents were recognized by Linda Ronstadt, who recruited all four musicians to join her band, leading them to create a tightly-knit creative bond with one another.

Videos by American Songwriter

The magic they made together while backing Ronstadt evolved into something much bigger. The Eagles’ 1972 self-titled record catalyzed a rapid rise to stardom for the band. Although they didn’t know it then, the whirlwind decade would bring massive mainstream success and some intensive personal and creative challenges.

[RELATED: 9 Memorable Moments from the Eagles’ Career – From Breakups to Reunions]

Fifty years later, the songs created and released during those pivotal years stand as some of the best rock and roll music ever made. Let’s look at five incredible singles, all of which became No. 1 hits, that stand as some of the Eagles’ best tracks from the 1970s.

5. “New Kid In Town”

Penned by Henley, Frey, and J.D. Souther, this ballad of discontentment served as the lead single from the Eagles’ iconic 1976 record Hotel California. “New Kid In Town” cleverly examines the reality of being easily replaced, whether in a relationship or the ever-competitive music industry.

4. “Best of My Love”

Another gem from the co-writers of “New Kid in Town,” this heartfelt single from On the Border takes a bittersweet look at a relationship that’s endured some rocky moments. “Best of My Love” reflects on the words and actions a lover wishes they could take back and the devotion they still feel for that special person.

3. “One of These Nights”

The title track from the Eagles’ fourth studio album is a steamy, electric guitar-driven co-write from Frey and Henley. “One of These Nights” serves as a wish for all inhibitions to be shed, unleashing unvoiced passions.

2. “Heartache Tonight”

The Eagles marked the end of the 1970s with the release of this rollicking track, penned by Souther, Frey, Henley, and Bob Seger. This platinum-certified single leans into the band’s rock sound, steering away from the acoustic country-tinged sound of previous releases for a bolder, impassioned feel.

1. “Hotel California”

Few songs have left as significant and lasting an impact on rock and roll as “Hotel California.” Released to radio in 1977, the song’s unique lyrical theming, extensive guitar solos, and captivating soundscape immediately impacted listeners. The track earned a Grammy Award for Record of the Year and is still the Eagles’ trademark song and centerpiece of their live shows.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns