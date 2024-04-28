3 of the Best Willie Nelson Collaborations That Defied Country Music

Willie Nelson has never been one to pigeonhole himself in a single genre. His music goes far beyond country into folk, Americana, reggae, jazz, blues, and beyond. He’s known as the “outlaw” for a reason. And his collaborations with non-country musicians always seem to just work. Let’s look at a few examples of the best Willie Nelson collaborations.

1. Lionel Ritchie

One thing to know about Willie Nelson is that he can build chemistry with virtually any other musician. It’s a real talent. And he used that talent for his collab with this famed R&B and soul artist.

Lionel Ritchie collaborated with Willie Nelson on the song “Easy” back in 2012. It was a great little rendition of Richie’s classic hit and was featured on Nelson’s album Heroes. Nelson’s signature twangy sound and Richie’s ever-smooth vocals worked beautifully together for the new rendition.

2. Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson have had quite a few collaborations throughout the years. It seems like their friendship and creative chemistry comes from their shared love for the devil’s lettuce. Really, it’s a match made in heaven. The track “Roll Me Up And Smoke Me When I Die” is one of their most well-known efforts together, but they’ve also collaborated on the track “My Medicine” and others.

3. Ray Charles

Nelson’s duet with the legend Ray Charles is probably one of his most well-known collaborative efforts. “Seven Spanish Angels” is one of Nelson’s most beautiful songs, and Ray Charles just made it even more emotional. The 1984 track tells a poignant tale of love and loss, and the duo’s vocals complement each other beautifully.

