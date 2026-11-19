The CMA Awards might need to change their name to the Ella Langley Awards. Even before kicking off the CMA Awards last night, the country singer set the tone early Wednesday morning when she snagged an award for Music Video of the Year. That award came thanks to her hit song “Choosin’ Texas.” But again, that was just the start of a night that would include Langley winning a total of six awards. And her last award was being named Entertainer of the Year. Although a historic night in her career, it seemed that it was also a historic night in country music.

Walking into the CMA Awards, Langley already proved her dominance over the genre by holding the longest-running No. 1 hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. She was also the only female country singer to take No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Hot Country Songs, and the Country Airplay charts. And it was all thanks to “Choosin’ Texas” and her latest album, Dandelion.

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But that was just the beginning. Looking at the CMA Awards, she won a total of six awards across nine nominations. They included:

Single of the Year – “Choosin’ Texas”

Album of the Year – Dandelion

Song of the Year – “Choosin’ Texas”

Music Video of the Year – “Choosin’ Texas”

Female Vocalist of the Year

Entertainer of the Year

[RELATED: Ella Langley Can Barely Form a Sentence After Historic CMA Awards Milestone: “This Is Still Happening in Real Time”]

Ella Langley Holds Most Wins at the CMA Awards in a Single Night

Breaking down her historic run, Langley now holds the record for most wins at the CMA Awards in a single night. She surpassed Johnny Cash, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, and even Lainey Wilson. Each singer won five CMA Awards in one night. If that wasn’t enough, she became the second-youngest recipient of Entertainer of the Year. The youngest person to win the award was Taylor Swift in 2009. She was 19 at the time. And it just so happened that Swift was in attendance to witness Langley make history.

And, not at all shocking, it didn’t stop there. Langley has won 10 CMA Awards throughout her career. That placed her third among the most-awarded female acts at the CMA Awards. Tied with The Chicks, Langley still had a way to go before catching Wilson (12) and Miranda Lambert (17).

Not worrying about records, awards, or No. 1 hits, Langley was simply enjoying the moment. Sharing a post on Instagram, she wrote, “Hard to put this night into words and what it means. Wow. Walking up on stage I have so many things going through my mind of what I want to say, but tonight was hard to come up with the right words. I want to say thank you to my fans. Thank you for loving this record, thank you for coming to my shows, thank you for believing in my artistry.”

With Langley’s legendary year coming to an end, she concluded, “This year has been the most incredible journey, and I want to thank you for sharing in that with me. I love y’all.”

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)