In a League of Her Own: Ella Langley Just Did What No Female Country Artist Has Done This Century

Ella Langley has had more than a few memorable moments throughout her career. But nothing compared to “Choosin Texas.” Released in October 2025, the song instantly soared to No. 1 on the charts. And that wasn’t just in the United States as she became an international star. She topped the charts in Ireland, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Since that moment, “Choosin Texas” has only expanded its universal appeal. Now, months after its release, it helped Langley land the longest-running No. 1 hit by a female artist this century.

Looking at the numbers, Langley has proven her star power by becoming the female country artist with the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. “Choosin’ Texas” is also the only song by a female country artist to top the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts simultaneously.

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Langley’s success didn’t stop there. With its historic chart run, “Choosin’ Texas” has cemented her place among Billboard’s all-time record holders. And if that wasn’t enough, the album that featured the song, Dandelion, also brought her a few milestones. She became the second woman in history to reach the top spot on the charts with a song and album.

[RELATED: How Miranda Lambert Helped Ella Langley Take Control on ‘Dandelion’: “She’s Just So Honest”]

Ella Langley Stands Alongside Taylor Swift

Thanks to the No. 1 song and album, Langley found herself in elite company. The first woman to pass the same milestone was Taylor Swift with her album, Red (Taylor’s Version), and her song, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).”

Aside from her connection with Swift, Langley added her name to the list of longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits. Going beyond just country, the list featured:

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey (22 weeks) “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey (19 weeks) “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (19 weeks) “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen (16 weeks) “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber (16 weeks) “One Sweet Day” – Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men (16 weeks) “Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley (15 weeks) “As It Was” – Harry Styles (15 weeks)

Breaking over 564 million streams on Spotify, it seems that people all around the world are “Choosin’ Texas.” With the song continuing to dominate months after its release, there’s no telling how much longer Langley can rewrite the record books.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)