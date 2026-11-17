2026 wasn’t even over yet, and Ella Langley was already extending her historic year into 2027 thanks to the Grammy Awards. With the Grammys announcing the full list of nominees, it seemed that Langley was once again proving her dominance. But it wasn’t just country music. Thanks to hits like “Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas,” the hitmaker was taking over the entire music industry. And while being at the center, Langley needed a friend to check her pulse when the nominations continued to stack up.

Hosting a little nomination party with friends, Langley was visibly shocked when she heard her name. But again, it didn’t stop there. With each new nomination, the singer struggled to keep her composure. Remembering the years of dedication and doubt, the moment was surreal. Thankfully, she had her friend by her side to make sure she could stay on her feet.

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The celebration went far beyond her group of friends as the post received over 500,000 likes. And the comments were full of love and support for the singer. “This is the BEST. I love the touchdown hands every time.” Another person added, “Brings me so much joy to see you surrounded and supported by so many women!!”

Looking at the nominations, Langley scored a place in Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance, and Best Contemporary Country Album. Each one of those nominations came thanks to “Choosin’ Texas” and her latest album, Dandelion.

[RELATED: Ella Langley Can Barely Form a Sentence After Historic CMA Awards Milestone: “This Is Still Happening in Real Time”]

Ella Langley Goes From CMA Awards To Grammy Nominations

It didn’t stop there. Although a country star, Langley also snagged nominations in the Big Four. They were Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Bringing her total to seven nominations, Langley’s reaction was valid as it was the first time in her music career that she was nominated for a Grammy. And while gaining one would be nice, she had seven chances.

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But before Langley could think about the Grammy Awards, she would walk the red carpet at the CMA Awards. Receiving the most nominations with nine, she hoped to bring home some hardware for Single of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. Langley was also placed in the Entertainer of the Year category.

Having to compete against top names like Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Cody Johnson, don’t miss Langley’s chance at country stardom at the 2026 CMA Awards. The awards will air on Wednesday, November 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. For those without cable, the awards will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)