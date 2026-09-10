2026 CMA Awards Nominees Announced as Ella Langley Leads With 9 Nominations

Considered the biggest night in country music, the 2026 CMA Awards announced another stunning year of nominees that included Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and numerous others. While scheduled to air on November 18, the 2026 CMA Awards revealed its full list of nominees. And it should come as no surprise that Langley found herself at the top of the list. Thanks to the massive popularity of her hit song “Choosin’ Texas,” it appeared that all of country music was choosing her.
Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, kicked off another year of the CMA Awards by praising the artists who brought the ceremony to life. “We’re grateful to CMA’s Professional members, whose collective voice determines every nomination, bringing real expertise to the balloting process each year. Congratulations to all of this year’s deserving nominees.”
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Although Trahern had no idea who would take home the top prize of Entertainer of the Year, she knew that history was about to be made. “We cannot wait to celebrate our milestone anniversary together in November.” And speaking of history, Langley stood at the top of the CMA Awards with a staggering nine nominations.
[RELATED: Ella Langley Helps the Billboard Hot 100 Make History With First-Ever All-Country Top 5]
Entertainer Of The Year Category Stacked At The 2026 CMA Awards
Starting with Langley, the country star was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year (“Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas”), Album of the Year (Dandelion), Song of the Year (“Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas”), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“I Can’t Love You Anymore”), Music Video of the Year (“Choosin’ Texas”).
While “Choosin’ Texas” already dominating the charts and airwaves, it only made sense it would extend into the awards circuit. But Langley wasn’t the only one hoping to make some history. Although nominated for Entertainer of the Year, she would compete against Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson. Featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, the Entertainer of the Year race promised to be one of the toughest categories of the night.
Don’t miss the 60th Annual CMA Awards, airing live on Wednesday, November 18, on ABC and Disney+. For those without access to the network, they can stream the awards the following day on Hulu.
Full List Of 2026 CMA Awards Nominees
But what about the other categories? The full list of nominees at the 2026 CMA Awards was:
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Be Her” – Ella Langley
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
“The Fall” – Cody Johnson
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top
Dandelion – Ella Langley
Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves
Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum
The Way I Am – Luke Combs
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Be Her”
Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt
“Beautiful Things”
Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney
“Choosin’ Texas”
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor
“Dry Spell”
Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne
“Gary”
Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Stephen Wilson Jr.
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
Thelma & James
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton)
“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves (feat. Miranda Lambert)
“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen
“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” – Carly Pearce & Riley Green
“McArthur” – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Tom Bukovac – Guitar
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Charlie Worsham – Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley
“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves
“Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.
“The Fall” – Cody Johnson
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Avery Anna
Carter Faith
Emily Ann Roberts
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.
(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)