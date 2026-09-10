2026 CMA Awards Nominees Announced as Ella Langley Leads With 9 Nominations

Considered the biggest night in country music, the 2026 CMA Awards announced another stunning year of nominees that included Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and numerous others. While scheduled to air on November 18, the 2026 CMA Awards revealed its full list of nominees. And it should come as no surprise that Langley found herself at the top of the list. Thanks to the massive popularity of her hit song “Choosin’ Texas,” it appeared that all of country music was choosing her.



Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, kicked off another year of the CMA Awards by praising the artists who brought the ceremony to life. “We’re grateful to CMA’s Professional members, whose collective voice determines every nomination, bringing real expertise to the balloting process each year. Congratulations to all of this year’s deserving nominees.”

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Although Trahern had no idea who would take home the top prize of Entertainer of the Year, she knew that history was about to be made. “We cannot wait to celebrate our milestone anniversary together in November.” And speaking of history, Langley stood at the top of the CMA Awards with a staggering nine nominations.

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[RELATED: Ella Langley Helps the Billboard Hot 100 Make History With First-Ever All-Country Top 5]

Entertainer Of The Year Category Stacked At The 2026 CMA Awards

Starting with Langley, the country star was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year (“Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas”), Album of the Year (Dandelion), Song of the Year (“Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas”), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“I Can’t Love You Anymore”), Music Video of the Year (“Choosin’ Texas”).

While “Choosin’ Texas” already dominating the charts and airwaves, it only made sense it would extend into the awards circuit. But Langley wasn’t the only one hoping to make some history. Although nominated for Entertainer of the Year, she would compete against Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson. Featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, the Entertainer of the Year race promised to be one of the toughest categories of the night.

Don’t miss the 60th Annual CMA Awards, airing live on Wednesday, November 18, on ABC and Disney+. For those without access to the network, they can stream the awards the following day on Hulu.

Full List Of 2026 CMA Awards Nominees

But what about the other categories? The full list of nominees at the 2026 CMA Awards was:

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Be Her” – Ella Langley

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top

Dandelion – Ella Langley

Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum

The Way I Am – Luke Combs



SONG OF THE YEAR

“Be Her”

Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt

“Beautiful Things”

Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas”

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

“Dry Spell”

Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

“Gary”

Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton)

“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves (feat. Miranda Lambert)

“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen

“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” – Carly Pearce & Riley Green

“McArthur” – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw



MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves

“Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)