Epiphone–the leader in affordable professional instruments–emerges fresh for 2020 with new brand positioning – Epiphone “For Every Stage,” new guitar collections and new energy. “Since 1873, Epiphone instruments have set the standard for accessible authenticity. Whether you’re learning your first song in your bedroom, or rocking a stadium stage, Epiphone has always been there, at every stage and for every stage” said James “JC” Curleigh, Chief Executive Officer of Gibson.

Epiphone will join Gibson in ringing in a new era with a triumphant return to Winter NAMM 2020 in Anaheim, CA (January 15-19). 2020 will take Epiphone to the next level as they showcase the new line-up, launch new collections and artist collaborations with instruments that nurture new players across generations, genders and genres of music.

2020 marks a new opportunity for Epiphone to give dealers and retailers a sneak peek of new collections and signature artist guitars. For more information, visit: www.epiphone.com.

The new guitar portfolio has been reorganized into Epiphone Originals and Epiphone Inspired by Gibson.

“We are evolving Epiphone and unleashing it with a new look and new collections. We are going back to basics simplifying the collections into Epiphone Originals and Epiphone Inspired by Gibson,” adds Cesar Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer of Gibson. “Les Paul himself started working on his own solid body electric guitar at the Epiphone factory on 14th Street, New York City back in 1941. It culminated with the ‘Log’ which influenced Gibson to create the Les Paul model a decade later, arguably the most iconic guitar of all time. We are paying tribute to this heritage and particularly to the Gibson Golden Era with the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Collection, which includes Original and Modern Collections following the same foundation core organization we established with Gibson.”

Epiphone’s Inspired by Gibson Collection offers fans classic Gibson models like theLes Paul, the SG, and the ES-335 at an accessible price. Designed from the original Gibson blueprints, Epiphone’s Inspired by Gibson Collection includes a Kalamazoo headstock, upgraded electronics and finishes across the Les Paul Junior, Les Paul Special, SG Special, Les Paul Standard 50’s, Les Paul Standard 60’s, SG Standard,61 SG Standard w/Maestro, Designer Collection Explorer, Firebird and Flying V as well as, a Les Paul Studio and Les Paul Modern.

“We are launching the new Epiphone Original Collection giving players the authenticity they crave and finally telling one of the greatest guitar stories of all time,” adds Mat Koehler, Head of Product Development at Gibson. “The Epiphone Originals were at the forefront of the folk, blues and rock ‘n roll revolutions. We are excited to showcase the first wave of new Epiphone Originals at Winter NAMM 2020.”

The Epiphone Original Collection features new and classic acoustic and electric instruments that Epiphone fans worldwide depend on for every stage of their lives. For the first time in decades Epiphone is launching Epiphone Made in USA starting with The Texan, made in the Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana. Since 1958, the Epiphone Texan has been the inspiration for generations of world-class songwriters including Paul McCartney and Peter Frampton. Now, The Texan is made in the USA once again, proudly handcrafted by Gibson’s finest acoustic luthiers. Featuring allsolid woods, X-bracing, and a 25.5” scale length for a powerful tone, Epiphone Made in USA is available in Antique Natural and Vintage Sunburst.

Comprised of Epiphone’s most iconic acoustic guitars from the 1960s the new Epiphone Masterbilt Original Collection is built overseas with old-world techniques and includes the Texan, Frontier, and Excellente. Epiphone Masterbilt Acoustics look and play beautifully at an accessible price point.

“The legacy of Epiphone is long and stellar. Think of it: nearly a century and a half of building some of the most beloved guitars over that history,” says Alex Lifeson. “I recall with great satisfaction, Keith Richards’s Casino as well as John Lennon’s and George Harrison’s, and the unique tone of Jack Casady’s bass. I’m delighted to be back in the Epiphone stable with my own Signature model that provides a solid platform for any guitarist’s needs.”

“In my teens, I had a guitar-playing friend who had an Epi. This was my first encounter with the brand and his guitar played and sounded so much better than mine,” says Vivian Campbell. “I tried to persuade him to sell it to me, but he knew better. I’ve always been impressed by the quality of Epiphone and lately that impression was very much reinforced when I had the pleasure of working with the company on a replica of my Dio ‘Holy Diver’ Les Paul. The build quality and attention to detail is professional grade and as such, I’ve used the guitars onstage with both Def Leppard and Last In Line many times over the past year.”

“Working with Epiphone is a career highlight- something I never dreamed could be possible when I first became a working musician,” says singer-songwriter, musician Emily Wolfe. “Their guitars allow me to create the sounds I hear in my head and bring me closer to making music that will one day, hopefully, be as classic as the brand itself.”

“Epiphone. It’s more than just a name on a headstock. Epiphone has solidified itself as a legacy and icon in every facet of music creation over the past 150 years,” adds guitarist Jared James Nichols. “Personally, in my career, Epiphone has been with me every step of the way. To see the 2020 re-launch and revitalization to this historic brand is beyond exciting. Heritage, quality, and tone, Epiphone is back on top!”

Other debuts include the Epiphone UpTown KatTM ES Collection, the next generation of Epiphone’s critically acclaimed ES-style archtop, the Les Paul and SG Muse Collection addressing beginner and advanced players in new finishes with modern features appealing to women and men. No matter what stage in the journey the player finds themselves, Epiphone has a model and price point to meet their needs.