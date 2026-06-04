Even Diehard Fans Might Not Know That Shania Twain Wrote One of Her Biggest Hits for Celine Dion

In 1998, Shania Twain released “From This Moment On”. Written by Twain and her then-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange, Twain released both a solo version of the song and a duet with Bryan White. The song is on Come On Over, Twain’s third studio album. One of her biggest hits, Twain actually wrote it with another big star in mind, one who isn’t country.

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“’From This Moment On’ is the one I least expected to be so big and so timeless, because I really didn’t want to record the song myself,” Twain tells Us Weekly. “I wrote it because I wanted Celine Dion to sing it.”

At the time, Dion was having hit after hit, with songs like “The Power Of Love”, “Because You Loved Me”, “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now”, and more. Twain says she “didn’t have access” to the pop superstar when she wrote “From This Moment On” with her in mind.

“She probably didn’t even know who I was,” Twain adds.

It was Lange who suggested Twain sing “From This Moment On” instead.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, brother.’ I wrote the wrong song for my voice because I was thinking about Celine Dion,” Twain recalls. “I was really thinking about it being this pop power ballad, but it worked for me. It’s really a big, big ballad for me.”

Surprisingly, Elton John was Twain’s first choice to join her on “From This Moment On”. When that didn’t pan out, she went with White.

How Shania Twain Wrote “From This Moment On”

The sweet song says, “I do swear that I’ll always be there / I’d give anything and everything and I will always care / Through weakness and strength, happiness and sorrow / For better for worse, I will love you / With every beat of my heart / From this moment life has begun / From this moment, you are the one / Right beside you is where I belong / From this moment on.”

Twain wasn’t necessarily feeling romantic when she began writing what became “From This Moment On”. Used in countless weddings, Twain reveals she and Lange were at a soccer game in Italy when “From This Moment On” began.

“My husband loves sports,” Twain said at the time. “I don’t know the game that well, so my mind drifted, and I started writing.”

Twain never imagined when writing “From This Moment On” that it would not only become one of her most successful singles but also be part of important moments for so many of her fans.

“It means a lot to me that it means something so personal to so many people,” Twain tells Billboard. “So many people brought a part of me with them into such an important moment in their life.”

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