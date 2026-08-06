“We Suck”: The Heartland Rock Icon Who Felt Overshadowed Recording Alongside Eagles

People say comparison is the thief of joy. But when you’re trying to accomplish anything right beside someone doing the exact same thing, it’s nearly impossible not to compare your progress to theirs. At least, that’s the predicament Heartland rocker John Mellencamp found himself in while recording his 1978 single, “I Need A Lover”.

While Mellencamp and his band were in Criteria studio in Miami, Eagles were next door, recording their fifth album, Hotel California. To make the situation even more intimidating for Mellencamp, he was recording his debut single (still billed as Johnny Cougar). He was, quite literally, tracking alongside his direct competition.

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Hotel California wasn’t out yet. But even through the audio he heard seeping from Eagles’ studio, Mellencamp could tell that the band was working on a hit album. He also knew that their hit album would inevitably take up radio airplay and chart positions that he wanted for his single.

John Mellencamp Was Quickly Humbled in the Late 1970s

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Speaking to Howard Stern in 2017, John Mellencamp recalled recording at Criteria at the same time as Eagles. “I would come out of my studio, and I’d walk by their studio. And I’d hear ‘life in the fast lane.’ I’d go, ‘Oh, f***.’ I’m not even in the game.”

In some ways, Mellencamp was right. The Eagles’ Hotel California utterly dominated the rock ‘n’ roll world in the late 1970s. Escaping its gargantuan shadow was virtually impossible, especially for a rising artist like Mellencamp. Still, Mellencamp found a way to carve out a space for himself. “I Need A Lover” peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, which isn’t bad for a rock ‘n’ roller’s debut single. It performed even better in Australia, peaking at No. 10.

Mellencamp’s biggest career successes would come five years later on American Fool with hits like “Hurts So Good” and “Jack & Diane”. In 1983, Uh-Huh brought career-defining tracks like “Crumblin’ Down” and “Pink Houses”. By the end of the decade, Mellencamp was a defining figure for the style of American rock ‘n’ roll dubbed Heartland rock (even if he doesn’t approve of the term).

Meanwhile, Eagles officially broke up—for the first time—in 1980. It’s impossible to say with certainty whether their departure from the market played a key role in Mellencamp’s success later in the decade. In any case, it serves as a valuable lesson to never judge someone else’s triumphs too carefully.

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