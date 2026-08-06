Michael Bublé’s Relationship “Predicament” Inspired This Early Hit in 2009

In 2009, Michael Bublé released “Haven’t Met You Yet”. The sweet song, written by Bublé, along with Alan Chang and Amy Foster-Gillies, came out in 2009. “Haven’t Met You Yet” appears on Bublé’s Crazy Love record.

By the time Bublé released “Haven’t Met You Yet”, he already had several moderate hits to his credit, including “Home” and “Everything”, among others. But “Haven’t Met You Yet” is Bublé’s first Top 25 single in the United States.

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“Haven’t Met You Yet” says in part, “And I know that we can be so amazing / And baby your love is gonna change me / And now I can see every possibility / And somehow I know that it’ll all turn out / You’ll make me work so we can work to work it out / And promise you kid / I’ll give so much more than I get / I just haven’t met you yet.”

Perhaps ironically, “Haven’t Met You Yet” was inspired by someone he had met, Luisana Lopilato, whom he wed in 2011.

What Inspired Michael Bublé to Write “Haven’t Met You Yet”

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When Bublé wrote this song, he had just met Lopilato, an actress from Argentina, and was quickly becoming smitten, even though it didn’t make much sense to him. He had also just ended a high-profile relationship with actress Emily Blunt, making nothing about Bublé’s attraction to Lopilato logical, at least in his mind.

“I wrote it because I had met this girl and there was nothing solid about anything of it. She didn’t speak English,” Bublé tells The Age. “She had just been in a relationship that was very public for her and so had I. There was every reason to not try to get into this predicament of a relationship, yet I did, and it was weird. The song came from that – it was inspired by meeting her.”

“Haven’t Met You Yet” may have become Bublé’s biggest hit at the time, but his reason for writing it was much more personal.

“You tell yourself, ‘When I meet them it’s going to be even better than now because I’m going to be a better person this time, as I’ve learnt more,’” Bublé says. “I’m a really sentimental person. So when I wrote those words, these are things that I say. Part of the song where I say, ‘I promise you kid I’ll give so much more than I get.’ That’s how I speak to my girlfriend – I call her kid.”

Lopilato appears in the “Haven’t Met You Yet” music video.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage