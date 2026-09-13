Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Soft Rock Hits From 1978

Soft rock had quite a heyday in the late 1970s, and the year 1978 debuted a ton of top-notch tracks that many a baby boomer still remembers to this day. Let’s take a look at just a few of those hits, shall we?

“Right Down The Line” by Gerry Rafferty from ‘City To City’

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Gerry Rafferty scored quite a hit with this soft rock offering from 1978. “Right Down The Line” was actually the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first follow-up hit in the US, following the success of “Baker Street” just a few months prior. “Right Down The Line” was a fine direction to take, and the song peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also topped the Adult Contemporary chart in the US, too.

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“Magnet And Steel” by Walter Egan from ‘Not Shy’

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“Magnet And Steel” by Walter Egan was a smash hit when it dropped, and it remains the most successful song on his solo record Not Shy. A soft rock delight from start to finish, this tune peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100 chart. And, surprisingly, we can thank Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac for it. “Magnet And Steel” was inspired by the witchy crooner, and she (and Lindsey Buckingham) provides backing vocals on the song.

“Bluer Than Blue” by Michael Johnson from ‘The Michael Johnson Album’

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Remember this hit from Michael Johnson? If you were in a relationship that was falling apart back in the late 1970s, you probably played this one on repeat to get you through it. This heartbreaker of a soft rock tune peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 and was Johnson’s first Top 40 smash. “Bluer Than Blue” also topped the Adult Contemporary chart in the US.

“Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” by Meat Loaf from ‘Bat Out Of Hell’

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Well, I couldn’t leave this Meat Loaf classic off our list of soft rock songs from 1978 that many a baby boomer still remembers. “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” was one of the biggest power ballads of the year, after all. The song peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 40 in numerous other countries. Today, “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” remains one of Meat Loaf’s most successful songs, right after “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”.

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