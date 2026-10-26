Guns N’ Roses Sends Urgent Message After Impersonators Ask Fans for Money

While AI has been used to create music, artists, movies, and endless videos, the ever-expanding technology was quickly adopted by scammers. Embracing AI, the scammers were able to trick fans into believing they were some of the biggest stars in the world, like Kenny Chesney. Although some caught the scam early, others were left without thousands. For one individual, a scammer stole more than $300,000. And recently, Guns N’ Roses took a moment to warn fans after they heard rumors about scammers targeting the legendary group.

For any group or singer, there was nothing more important than the fans. It was those fans who made their dreams possible in the first place. And Guns N’ Roses never forgot that the fans granted them the ability to travel the world, perform for thousands, and be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

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To all our fans, we've been informed of impersonators asking for contributions, something we would never do. Please watch out for these scammers & report them! pic.twitter.com/MzjCVL9res — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) October 25, 2026

Cherishing every fan and every moment, Guns N’ Roses posted a warning message across all their social media platforms. The message read, “To all our fans, we’ve been informed of impersonators asking for contributions, something we would never do. Please watch out for these scammers and report them!”

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Guns N’ Roses Not The First Stars To Be Impersonated

Keeping the message simple, it already climbed over 62,000 views as fans spread the warning. Again, being scammed might be embarrassing, but for Patricia Linson, it went far beyond feelings. Once believing she was in direct contact with Chesney, she sent the scammers over $300,000.

Not able to get the money back from the scammers, Linson decided to go directly after Chesney himself. Filing a lawsuit against the singer, Linson alleged “that Chesney likely knew third parties were impersonating him to steal money from others. And that he owed her a duty to warn and protect her against such scams.”

Linson also suggested that an unknown employee of Chesney was helping the scammers. But ultimately, the court decided to dismiss the accusations brought against the singer.

And for Guns N’ Roses, there was no reason to wait until one of their fans lost thousands of dollars. With impersonators already asking for contributions, the band wanted fans to know one simple fact – it wasn’t them.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)